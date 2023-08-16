Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger List Their $32 Million Pacific Palisades Home  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger List Their $32 Million Pacific Palisades Home 

The couple bought the LA home for $15.6 million in 2018 and did a complete home renovation before finally moving in January 2021

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 27, 2023. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are saying goodbye to their Pacific Palisades home.

The couple has listed their home in Los Angeles for $32 million, according to Robb Report Real Estate.

"After extensively customizing this Pacific Palisades mansion, Chris Pratt is offering the property for sale at $32 million," the company posted on Instagram earlier this month, along a series of photos featuring the home.

"Completely rebuilt in 2021 by the actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the hillside home is tucked away within a gated community and boasts views of mountains, the ocean and Catalina Island," the statement continued. "The nearly 13,000-square-foot structure also offers six bedrooms, a golf simulator, a state-of-the-art gym and a wellness center with a steam room and sauna."⁠

The couple bought the L.A. home for $15.6 million in 2018 and did a complete home renovation before finally moving in January 2021, according to Homes & Gardens.

The house, which has been listed by Coldwell Banker Realty, was also featured in Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit in 2022.

Read More

"Hidden and secure within a boutique gated community, the nearly 1-acre estate sits behind its own gates enveloped in privacy, serenity, elegance, and romance," the listing reads. "Each room, including all six beautiful bedroom suites, exudes immaculate attention to detail, presenting a breathtaking moment of its own with the finest bespoke finishes."

Additionally, the home features a fully equipped gym, a world class spa with a hot and cold plunge, steam room, sauna, a saltwater pool and even a full-size movie theatre.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.