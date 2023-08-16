Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger List Their $32 Million Pacific Palisades Home 

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are saying goodbye to their Pacific Palisades home.

The couple has listed their home in Los Angeles for $32 million, according to Robb Report Real Estate.

"After extensively customizing this Pacific Palisades mansion, Chris Pratt is offering the property for sale at $32 million," the company posted on Instagram earlier this month, along a series of photos featuring the home.

"Completely rebuilt in 2021 by the actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the hillside home is tucked away within a gated community and boasts views of mountains, the ocean and Catalina Island," the statement continued. "The nearly 13,000-square-foot structure also offers six bedrooms, a golf simulator, a state-of-the-art gym and a wellness center with a steam room and sauna."⁠

The couple bought the L.A. home for $15.6 million in 2018 and did a complete home renovation before finally moving in January 2021, according to Homes & Gardens.

The house, which has been listed by Coldwell Banker Realty, was also featured in Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit in 2022.

"Hidden and secure within a boutique gated community, the nearly 1-acre estate sits behind its own gates enveloped in privacy, serenity, elegance, and romance," the listing reads. "Each room, including all six beautiful bedroom suites, exudes immaculate attention to detail, presenting a breathtaking moment of its own with the finest bespoke finishes."

Additionally, the home features a fully equipped gym, a world class spa with a hot and cold plunge, steam room, sauna, a saltwater pool and even a full-size movie theatre.