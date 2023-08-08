Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’

Nearly two years later, Chris Noth is addressing sexual assault claims against him.

The Golden Globe nominee, 68, admitted that he "strayed from my wife" but denied any misconduct as he spoke USA Today nearly two years after multiple women came forward.

"And it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," explained Noth. "What it isn't is a crime."

While discussing his campaign with bespoke suit company Samuelsohn, which is raising awareness for men's mental health, Noth said that he has to keep working to support sons Orion and Keats.

"I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," he said. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened.

"People are afraid of all this. Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not. ... I have to just continue on. It's rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life," added Noth.

Multiple women, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones and singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile, accused Noth of sexual assault in December 2021.

At the time, Noth's attorney Andrew Brettler told People: "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."

Although no criminal charges have been filed since the allegations, Noth was dropped by A3 Artists Agency, and his appearances were removed from a Peloton ad, the And Just Like That... season 1 finale and an accompanying documentary. His Equalizer character was also written off in season 2.

Additionally, the $12 million purchase of his tequila brand Ambhar fell through.

Noth told USA Today, "There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave. It sounds defensive. I'm not. There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial. There's nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there's even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact. And I don't like talking about it because as soon as I do, you'll get the Daily Mail or someone grabbing a part of it and doing it, and I don't want my kids seeing that."