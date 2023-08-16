Chris Martin and Coldplay Sued by Former Manager Over Contractual Dispute: Report - The Messenger
Chris Martin and Coldplay Sued by Former Manager Over Contractual Dispute: Report

The band parted ways with former manager Dave Holmes one year ago after working together for more than two decades

Mike Vulpo
Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, and Will Champion of Coldplay attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

The members of Coldplay have found themselves in a legal situation. 

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion are being sued by their former manager Dave Holmes over a contractual dispute, Variety reported Wednesday. 

While legal documents have yet to be made public, a rep for Coldplay confirmed to the publication that the band and Holmes privately parted ways one year ago after working together for more than two decades.

Coldplay is now being managed by the team of Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who previously worked with Holmes for many years. 

After meeting as students at University College of London, Martin, Buckland, Berryman and Champion officially formed Coldplay in 1997. The group has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and won seven Grammys since debut album Parachutes was released in 2000.

Currently, Coldplay is on their Music of the Spheres world tour, which is scheduled to kick off in the United States on Sept. 20 with a sold-out show at Lumen Field in Washington. 

The Messenger has reached out to Coldplay's rep and Holmes' attorney for comment.

