Chris Martin and Coldplay Sued by Former Manager Over Contractual Dispute: Report

The members of Coldplay have found themselves in a legal situation.
Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion are being sued by their former manager Dave Holmes over a contractual dispute, Variety reported Wednesday.
While legal documents have yet to be made public, a rep for Coldplay confirmed to the publication that the band and Holmes privately parted ways one year ago after working together for more than two decades.
Coldplay is now being managed by the team of Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who previously worked with Holmes for many years.
After meeting as students at University College of London, Martin, Buckland, Berryman and Champion officially formed Coldplay in 1997. The group has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and won seven Grammys since debut album Parachutes was released in 2000.
Currently, Coldplay is on their Music of the Spheres world tour, which is scheduled to kick off in the United States on Sept. 20 with a sold-out show at Lumen Field in Washington.
The Messenger has reached out to Coldplay's rep and Holmes' attorney for comment.
- Home Depot Sued by Muslim Former Employee Over Discrimination
- Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Criticizing Marvel: ‘That’s Super Depressing’
- Mike Pence Vows to Fire FBI Director Chris Wray: ‘We’re Going to Clean House’
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities Fraud
- Chris Christie Says He Wouldn’t Be Trump VP: ‘Spoke to Mike Pence, the Job Doesn’t Sound Like It Was Too Great’
- Largest Newspaper Chain Publisher Suing Google Over ‘Deceptive Business Practices’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment