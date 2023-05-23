Chris Hemsworth Reveals What He Gets From ‘Extraction’ That He Never Got From Marvel 

Sometimes superheroes need to take off their capes. Chris Hemsworth, who has starred as Thor in eight Marvel movies, opened up about the newfound joy he's getting from appearing in a very different franchise — Netflix's Extraction.

"I love it, I love playing the character. I love this world," Hemsworth told Total Film for the outlet's upcoming issue. "I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world."

The film series, which debuts its sequel Extraction 2 on June 16, replaces Hemsworth's magical hammer with more traditional weaponry. Written by Joe Russo, the thriller brings Tyler, a black market mercenary, on another deadly mission that involves breaking into one of the world's most dangerous prisons.

The film's first installment was released in 2020 and quickly became the most-watched Netflix original film at the time, with 99 million accounts tuning in to watch within the first month, according to the streaming service.

And the next chapter could be even bigger. When it came time to film the sequel, Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly that he went through "the most detailed and exhausting" fight training.

"We sort of went for the moon," the actor said. "In a very crowded world of action, I think we did something that's very unique."

Extraction 2 premieres June 16 on Netflix.