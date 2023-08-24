National Dog Day is approaching this Saturday, and Marvel star Chris Evans stopped by a New York City animal shelter to celebrate.

In a video shared by People on Wednesday, the actor played with some puppies at Animal Haven in an effort to get the pups adopted.

"There are literally thousands of dogs waiting to be adopted all across the country, just like my dog Dodger," said Evans.

Evans toured the facility with Animal Haven's executive director, Tiffany A. Lacey. He met Pippa (with a "bum" leg), Humphrey, Akira and more, then fed them Jinx dog food. "Good sit," Evans told the pups. At one point he was placed in a kennel as at least eight puppies jumped all over him.

"Any of the dogs that we met today that get adopted, Jinx is going to donate a year's worth of dog food," Evans stated. The promotion lasts through the end of August.

Jinx is also pledging that 5% of all online purchases through the end of the month will be donated to their Give Bark campaign, funding dog meals at animal shelters around the country.

Watch the video here.