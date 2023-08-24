Chris Evans Adorably Cuddles With Shelter Dogs, Offers 1 Year of Dog Food for Adoptions - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Chris Evans Adorably Cuddles With Shelter Dogs, Offers 1 Year of Dog Food for Adoptions

Watch the Marvel star play with a kennel full of puppies in promotion of Jinx dog food's Give Bark campaign

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Actor Chris Evans attends the premiere of Radius and G4 Productions’ “Before We Go” at ArcLight Cinemas on September 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Mike Windle/Getty Images

National Dog Day is approaching this Saturday, and Marvel star Chris Evans stopped by a New York City animal shelter to celebrate.

In a video shared by People on Wednesday, the actor played with some puppies at Animal Haven in an effort to get the pups adopted.

"There are literally thousands of dogs waiting to be adopted all across the country, just like my dog Dodger," said Evans.

Evans toured the facility with Animal Haven's executive director, Tiffany A. Lacey. He met Pippa (with a "bum" leg), Humphrey, Akira and more, then fed them Jinx dog food. "Good sit," Evans told the pups. At one point he was placed in a kennel as at least eight puppies jumped all over him.

"Any of the dogs that we met today that get adopted, Jinx is going to donate a year's worth of dog food," Evans stated. The promotion lasts through the end of August.

Jinx is also pledging that 5% of all online purchases through the end of the month will be donated to their Give Bark campaign, funding dog meals at animal shelters around the country.

Watch the video here.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.