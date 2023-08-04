Chris Brown Responds to Fans Trying to Cancel Him After New Ciara Collaboration

R&B stars Ciara and Chris Brown teamed up to release their new song, "How We Roll" — but some fans aren't happy with the collaboration.

When the two artists first began to tease the song on social media earlier this week, people quickly began to flood Ciara's comments sections with critiques concerning her work with someone accused of domestic abuse.

"Who still works with Chris brown these days. So disappointed and disgusted," said one commenter. "Damn this is so sad," added another. "I loved Ciara so much."

Hours after the song premiered on streaming services Friday, Brown seemed to address the outrage on his Instagram Story.

The singer posted text on a black screen that read, "WEIRDOS: didn't we cancel Chris Brown? Me: IM STILL ALIVE." The post concluded with a smirking face emoji.

Chris Brown Chris Brown/Instagram

Brown has over a decade of incidents involving violence and abuse, most notably his physical assault on Rihanna in 2009. Rihanna was hospitalized and images of the pop star with visible facial injuries circulated around social media. Brown was charged with felony assault and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years probation, and domestic violence counseling.

"How We Do" is actually the third collaboration between Brown and Ciara. They worked together on Ciara's "Turntables" in 2009 and Ludacris' "How Low" in 2010. They've also toured together multiple times in the past.

The track is the first single from Ciara's upcoming album Ci Ci, which is set to release August 18.