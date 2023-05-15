Chloë Sevigny Appears Stunned After Chelsea Manning Attends Her Closet Sale

Chloë Sevigny expressed shock when a special guest popped up at her storage unit sale on Sunday.
The Oscar-nominated actress hosted what she called the "sale of the century" in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood, and activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning made an appearance.
In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sevigny gave Manning, who was holding a few blouses in her hand, a kiss on the cheek as the two posed near a clothing rack.
"Just wow," she wrote over the snap.
Manning also shared a selfie of her and Sevigny smiling at the event via her own Instagram Story.
"Sale of the century in NOHO," Manning wrote.
The Poker Face actress also took to her Instagram Story to show off some of the goodies that were sold, including a vintage scarf and a football jersey top.
"So much joy and love!" she wrote on top of a photo with a fan. "Thanks to all the staff and people who came for the craziness, apologies about the line, we had no idea it would be so bonkers."
Manning's appearance at the sale comes years after she gave WikiLeaks classified military documents in 2010 about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the time, Manning, a transgender pioneer, was an army intelligence analyst stationed in Iraq, per NPR.
Three years later, she was handed a 35-year prison sentence. President Barack Obama later commuted her sentence to nearly seven years.
She went back to prison in 2019 after she refused to testify at a grand jury hearing over WikiLeaks. She was released in 2020, NPR reported.
