Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Returns to Mound 5 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Liam Hendriks received a thunderous standing ovation amid his return to the pitcher's mound on Monday, nearly five months after publicly revealing his cancer diagnosis.

“Yeah, it was great being back out there,” the Chicago White Sox pitcher said during his postgame press conference before reflecting on his first game in months. “Getting back, putting cleats on, running out, doing all that. I felt good, I felt strong, I felt comfortable out there."

Though the White Sox lost 6-4 against the Los Angeles Angels at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field, Hendriks told reporters that the "emotional" night was one for the books.

Liam Hendriks delivers a pitch during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field May 29 in Chicago. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"It was humbling going out there and seeing the amount of people wearing my shirts, the amount of people having signs or flags or anything like that – the amount of people that were chanting when I came into the game," the MLB star said, via ESPN.

He later added: "The outpouring of love, not only online and on social media but in person, has been huge and I want to thank the city of Chicago for embracing us in this way."

Hendriks, who was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in December, revealed the news in a statement posted to Instagram the following month.

"Cancer is scary … and weird … and hard. Treatment is tough," he wrote in part in an update posted to social media in February, in which he thanked fans for their support. "I’m just trying to take it day by day and stay positive … and make a few jokes in between."

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Hendriks marked his last round of chemo in an emotional caption posted to Instagram in April, again thanking his friends, fans and teammates for their continued support.

He also gave his medical team a special shout-out, writing that "no words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life," before penning a sweet tribute to his wife, Kristi Hendriks.

"You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way," he wrote. "You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you."

Later that month, the three-time All Star announced that he is cancer-free and in remission.