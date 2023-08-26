Chicago Restaurants Featured in ‘The Bear’ Enjoying Booming Business - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Chicago Restaurants Featured in ‘The Bear’ Enjoying Booming Business

The establishments are reporting a 'Bear effect' from the series' popularity, with one restaurant stating its clientele is '80 percent' fans of the show

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

FX’s hit series The Bear, which centers around a New York City chef who returns to his hometown Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, is filled with precisely accurate neighborhood glimpses from creator Christopher Storer — and it's paying off for the real-life restaurant owners who live there, who are reaping the benefits of fans seeking their establishments out.

Christopher Zucchero, owner of Mr. Beef — the model for Storer's fictional Original Beef of Chicagoland — related to Chicago Block Club that Storer, a longtime fan of the eatery, told him "a long time ago, he did say to me, ‘I’m gonna write about this place.'"

Now, according to a member of his staff, "80 percent" of their clientele consists of fans of the show. "We haven’t lost our regulars [per se], but they can’t even get in [sometimes] because the lines are so long.”

Another establishment showcased in Season 2, two-star Michelin restaurant Ever and its neighboring lounge, After, says the episode "Forks" featuring Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) has boosted interest.

“THE BEAR” — “Beef” — Season 2, Episode 1
“THE BEAR” — “Beef” — Season 2, Episode 1Chuck Hodes/FX

"We’ve definitely seen guests talking about it at the tables, pointing out different areas in the restaurant [featured in the episode]," Director of Operations Michael Muser told Chicago Block Club.

Even something as simple as the neighborhood pizza joint has managed to make its way onto Chicago Bear fan tourists' itineraries. In the episode "Sundae," Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is seen eating a slice outside the takeout window of Pizza Lobo.

Read More

General Manager Danniel Linn says fans have been visiting the spot ever since the episode aired last summer, as part of self-established Bear restaurant roundups.

“We’re super grateful and honored to be a part of those tours,” he noted.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.