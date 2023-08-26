Chicago Restaurants Featured in ‘The Bear’ Enjoying Booming Business
The establishments are reporting a 'Bear effect' from the series' popularity, with one restaurant stating its clientele is '80 percent' fans of the show
FX’s hit series The Bear, which centers around a New York City chef who returns to his hometown Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, is filled with precisely accurate neighborhood glimpses from creator Christopher Storer — and it's paying off for the real-life restaurant owners who live there, who are reaping the benefits of fans seeking their establishments out.
Christopher Zucchero, owner of Mr. Beef — the model for Storer's fictional Original Beef of Chicagoland — related to Chicago Block Club that Storer, a longtime fan of the eatery, told him "a long time ago, he did say to me, ‘I’m gonna write about this place.'"
Now, according to a member of his staff, "80 percent" of their clientele consists of fans of the show. "We haven’t lost our regulars [per se], but they can’t even get in [sometimes] because the lines are so long.”
Another establishment showcased in Season 2, two-star Michelin restaurant Ever and its neighboring lounge, After, says the episode "Forks" featuring Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) has boosted interest.
"We’ve definitely seen guests talking about it at the tables, pointing out different areas in the restaurant [featured in the episode]," Director of Operations Michael Muser told Chicago Block Club.
Even something as simple as the neighborhood pizza joint has managed to make its way onto Chicago Bear fan tourists' itineraries. In the episode "Sundae," Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is seen eating a slice outside the takeout window of Pizza Lobo.
General Manager Danniel Linn says fans have been visiting the spot ever since the episode aired last summer, as part of self-established Bear restaurant roundups.
“We’re super grateful and honored to be a part of those tours,” he noted.
