The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 11: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

    There are some major question marks surrounding CPD's Intelligence Unit ahead of the new season.

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Lori Allen/NBC

    Chicago P.D. will be serving up some more justice this fall when the hit NBC police procedural returns for its 11th season. There are some major question marks surrounding the series, following that jaw-dropping Season 10 finale cliffhanger, so here's a look at everything we know about Chicago P.D. Season 11 so far. 

    'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 release date 

    TLDR: Expect the Intelligence Unit to be back on your screens this fall. 

    THE DETAILS: While an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, NBC has released its Fall 2023-24 schedule and features Chicago P.D. in its usual slot on One Chicago Wednesdays at 10/9c. There's a good chance the fall premiere could be pushed back by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

    Read More

    'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 cast 

    TLDR: Expect (most of) your favorites to return for Season 11.

    THE DETAILS: The biggest question mark surrounding the cast of Season 11 is whether Patrick John Fleuger's Adam Ruzek is going to return to the CPD's 21st District in full form for the new season after the events of Season 10. In the finale, Ruzek attempted to help a woman escape her terrorist father alongside her young son Callum; however, Callum, who has been brainwashed by his grandfather, shoots Ruzek in the chest, and his mother takes the boy away and abandons Ruzek at their home. He manages to contact Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) for help, but his injuries are still quite severe.

    Elsewhere, Season 10 marked the end of the line for Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead, who decides to leave the force and rejoin the U.S. Army on a mission to track down cartels in Bolivia.

    So, who's left in the Intelligence Unit (for now, at least)? Here's a list of the current castmembers of the show.

    Full cast list

    • Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, the leader of Intelligence who previously worked in the Gang Unit and developed an (undeserved) bad reputation as a result of his undercover work. 
    • Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, a reckless but good-hearted officer in the CPD. He has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kim Burgess.
    • Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, a patrol officer who moved to Intelligence in Season 4.
    • Amy Morton as Sgt. Trudy Platt, the no-nonsense supervisor of the district's patrol officers who is also married to Chicago Fire's Mouch McHolland.
    • Tracy Spiridakos as Det. Hailey Upton Hallstead, a transferee from the FBI field office who is married to Jay Halstead and will experience some changes as a result of his departure.

    'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 plot 

    TLDR: In addition to finding out Ruzek's fate, there's still the matter of an at-large terrorist.

    THE DETAILS: For Season 11, there's no doubt the matter of Ruzek's health and well-being will be a major issue. Additionally, there's also the matter of whether Beck, the white supremacist and terrorist whose daughter was trying to inform and flee. While Intelligence has been able to thwart one planned attack, Beck is still at large and bound to cause further troubles for the CPD.

    'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 trailer

    THE DETAILS: There’s no Chicago P.D. Season 11 trailer just yet, but we'll update this post when it does become available. 

    Where to watch 'Chicago P.D.'

    THE DETAILS: Chicago P.D. Season 11 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

    All 10 seasons are currently streaming on Peacock.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.