‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 11: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

Chicago P.D. will be serving up some more justice this fall when the hit NBC police procedural returns for its 11th season. There are some major question marks surrounding the series, following that jaw-dropping Season 10 finale cliffhanger, so here's a look at everything we know about Chicago P.D. Season 11 so far.

'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 release date

TLDR: Expect the Intelligence Unit to be back on your screens this fall.

THE DETAILS: While an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, NBC has released its Fall 2023-24 schedule and features Chicago P.D. in its usual slot on One Chicago Wednesdays at 10/9c. There's a good chance the fall premiere could be pushed back by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 cast

TLDR: Expect (most of) your favorites to return for Season 11.

THE DETAILS: The biggest question mark surrounding the cast of Season 11 is whether Patrick John Fleuger's Adam Ruzek is going to return to the CPD's 21st District in full form for the new season after the events of Season 10. In the finale, Ruzek attempted to help a woman escape her terrorist father alongside her young son Callum; however, Callum, who has been brainwashed by his grandfather, shoots Ruzek in the chest, and his mother takes the boy away and abandons Ruzek at their home. He manages to contact Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) for help, but his injuries are still quite severe.

Elsewhere, Season 10 marked the end of the line for Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead, who decides to leave the force and rejoin the U.S. Army on a mission to track down cartels in Bolivia.

So, who's left in the Intelligence Unit (for now, at least)? Here's a list of the current castmembers of the show.

Full cast list

Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, the leader of Intelligence who previously worked in the Gang Unit and developed an (undeserved) bad reputation as a result of his undercover work.

as Sgt. Hank Voight, the leader of Intelligence who previously worked in the Gang Unit and developed an (undeserved) bad reputation as a result of his undercover work. Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, a reckless but good-hearted officer in the CPD. He has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kim Burgess.

as Adam Ruzek, a reckless but good-hearted officer in the CPD. He has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kim Burgess. Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, a patrol officer who moved to Intelligence in Season 4.

as Kim Burgess, a patrol officer who moved to Intelligence in Season 4. Amy Morton as Sgt. Trudy Platt, the no-nonsense supervisor of the district's patrol officers who is also married to Chicago Fire's Mouch McHolland.

as Sgt. Trudy Platt, the no-nonsense supervisor of the district's patrol officers who is also married to Chicago Fire's Mouch McHolland. Tracy Spiridakos as Det. Hailey Upton Hallstead, a transferee from the FBI field office who is married to Jay Halstead and will experience some changes as a result of his departure.

'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 plot

TLDR: In addition to finding out Ruzek's fate, there's still the matter of an at-large terrorist.

THE DETAILS: For Season 11, there's no doubt the matter of Ruzek's health and well-being will be a major issue. Additionally, there's also the matter of whether Beck, the white supremacist and terrorist whose daughter was trying to inform and flee. While Intelligence has been able to thwart one planned attack, Beck is still at large and bound to cause further troubles for the CPD.

'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no Chicago P.D. Season 11 trailer just yet, but we'll update this post when it does become available.

Where to watch 'Chicago P.D.'

THE DETAILS: Chicago P.D. Season 11 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

All 10 seasons are currently streaming on Peacock.