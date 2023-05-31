The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Chicago Med’ Season 9: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

    Another original star of the show has taken his leave of Med

    Amanda Bell
    George Burns Jr/NBC

    Chicago Med is still going strong, but there are some massive changes ahead for fans of the Dick Wolf medical procedural. As One Chicago fans know, the Season 8 finale of the show marked the end of the line for yet another one of the show's originals, which means the halls of Med are bound to look a little bit different by the time Season 9 arrives on NBC.

    Here's a look at everything we know about Chicago Med Season 9 so far. 

    'Chicago Med' Season 9 release date 

    TLDR: NBC has slated Chicago Med to return this fall.

    THE DETAILS: NBC officially renewed Chicago Med for a ninth season and placed the series' return on its Fall 2023-24 schedule for its usual 8/7c slot on One Chicago Wednesdays. However, the premiere date could be delayed by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

    'Chicago Med' Season 9 cast 

    TLDR: Yet another series original has taken their leave of Med.

    THE DETAILS: Dr. Will Halstead has left the Windy City. In the Season 8 finale, Nick Gehlfuss' character resigned from the hospital for sabotaging OR 2.0, and while it may be difficult to see him go, fans did at least get to see him pursue a happy ending with Natalie Manning. 

    Gehlfuss' exit marks the latest in a string of cast departures from the series, including Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell and Brian Tee. Relative newcomers Guy Lockard, Sarah Rafferty and Ashja Cooper also bid adieu to the show in Season 8. However, there are still a few regulars left in the crew.

    Full cast list

    • S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, chief administrator of the hospital.
    • Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, chief psychiatry doc and mentor to many of his younger colleagues.
    • Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, a top-notch charge nurse for the emergency room.
    • Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, a trauma surgeon who was introduced in Season 5.
    • Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer, a physician with a history with Dr. Hallstead who was introduced in Season 7.
    • Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, a trauma surgeon and friend of Dr. Choi who was introduced in Season 6.
    • Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, a physician who first appeared in Season 5 and is in recovery for substance addiction.

    'Chicago Med' Season 9 plot 

    TLDR: The Dick Wolf procedure remains a staple of One Chicago

    THE DETAILS: Though some of the cast of Chicago Med has changed since its inception, the series still maintains its original premise: The show follows the doctors, nurses and other staffers of Chicago's premier emergency department and regularly crosses over with characters from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. 

    'Chicago Med' Season 9 trailer

    THE DETAILS: There’s no trailer for Chicago Med Season 9 just yet, but we'll update this piece when it is available. 

    Where to watch 'Chicago Med'

    THE DETAILS: Chicago Med Season 9 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

    All eight seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock.

