‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

Fans will get to rejoin Firehouse 51 this fall, but it may not be under the happiest of circumstances. Following the events of that banger of a Season 11 finale, there are quite a few longtime characters who may be missing when the Dick Wolf procedural series returns this fall.

Here's a look at everything we know about Chicago Fire Season 12 so far.

'Chicago Fire' Season 12 release date

TLDR: NBC hasn't revealed the exact premiere date, and it could get delayed by the writers strike.

THE DETAILS: NBC has placed Chicago Fire Season 12 on its Fall 2023-24 lineup at its usual spot on One Chicago Wednesdays at 9/8c. This may be a bit of projection, however, as production on the show could be impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike if the strike continues through the summer.

'Chicago Fire' Season 12 cast

TLDR: There may be some major shakeups in the core crew at Firehouse 51.

THE DETAILS: In the Season 11 finale of Chicago Fire, there were several potentially game-changing character developments in play. For starters, Taylor Kinney did not return as Kelly Severide, after the actor temporarily departed the show due to a personal matter earlier in the season. However, Severide's wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) packed her bags to go hunt him down, so we'll have to see what results from that trip.

Elsewhere, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) made his expected return to One Chicago as well, and it may be for a longer stint than initially expected; the character proposed to Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) ahead of her anticipated adoption of a surrendered newborn girl. And Mouch (Christian Stolte) is a major question mark going into the new season, as we last saw him bleeding out from a shrapnel wound in the hospital.

Also ahead are changes to the behind-the-scenes team, as showrunner Derek Haas has exited the series.

With all of these potential changes in mind, here's a look at the current cast list for Chicago Fire (for now, at least).

Full cast list

Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, a somewhat hot-headed legacy member of the CFD whose father was a friend of Chief Boden. He is married to Stella.

as Lt. Kelly Severide, a somewhat hot-headed legacy member of the CFD whose father was a friend of Chief Boden. He is married to Stella. David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Hermann, a longtime firefighter and father-figure to others in his squad who also owns the bar Molly's, which most One Chicago characters frequent.

as Lt. Christopher Hermann, a longtime firefighter and father-figure to others in his squad who also owns the bar Molly's, which most One Chicago characters frequent. Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, who oversees Firehouse 51 in addition to the teams on Truck 81, Engine 51, Squad 3 and Ambulance 61.

as Chief Wallace Boden, who oversees Firehouse 51 in addition to the teams on Truck 81, Engine 51, Squad 3 and Ambulance 61. Christian Stolte as Mouch McHolland, a veteran firefighter at 51.

as Mouch McHolland, a veteran firefighter at 51. Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, a firefighter and the driver for Squad 3 (formerly Truck 81).

as Joe Cruz, a firefighter and the driver for Squad 3 (formerly Truck 81). Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, the lead paramedic for Ambulance 61. She is former partners with Matt Casey and may become more after his proposal in the Season 11 finale.

as Sylvie Brett, the lead paramedic for Ambulance 61. She is former partners with Matt Casey and may become more after his proposal in the Season 11 finale. Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, a firefighter and the driver for Truck 81. She is married to Severide.

as Stella Kidd, a firefighter and the driver for Truck 81. She is married to Severide. Alberto Rosend as Blake Gallo, a firefighter on Truck 81 who lost his entire family in a fire.

as Blake Gallo, a firefighter on Truck 81 who lost his entire family in a fire. Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, an openly gay firefighter for Engine 51.

as Darren Ritter, an openly gay firefighter for Engine 51. Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, a paramedic on Ambulance 61 who frequently works with Sylvie Brett.

as Violet Mikami, a paramedic on Ambulance 61 who frequently works with Sylvie Brett. Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, a new firefighter who joined the house in Season 11 and has a history with Stella.

'Chicago Fire' Season 12 plot

TLDR: While we don't know exactly what's in store for Chicago Fire Season 12, we do know of a few open threads that'll need to be sewn up in the new season.

THE DETAILS: Following the events of the Season 11 finale, fans will certainly be wondering whether Sylvie will accept Matt's offer to take their relationship to the next level, as well as whether Stella is going to be able to bring Kelly back from his mysterious other mission and if Mouch will survive his apparently catastrophic injuries in the shooting.

One thing's for sure: There are no doubt many fiery adventures ahead for the teams at Firehouse 51!

'Chicago Fire' Season 12 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no trailer for Chicago Fire Season 12 just yet, but we'll update this post when it is available.

Where to watch 'Chicago Fire'

THE DETAILS: Chicago Fire Season 12 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

All 11 existing seasons are currently streaming on Peacock.