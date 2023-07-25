Cheyenne Jackson is giving fans a show amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"This is me subtly letting you know I'm back on @cameo," the American Horror Story alum captioned a steamy shirtless selfie in what appeared to be a storage pantry on Instagram Monday, garnering a wide range of comments from fans, followers and friends.

Cheyenne Jackson poses shirtless in a storage pantry. Cheyenne Jackson/Instagram

"My scrolling came to a screeching halt," TV writer Louis Virtel commented, while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, "The announcement we all needed."

Referencing the items behind Jackson, Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers hilariously added, "I'll take a box of Panko, the pineapple and a roll of paper towels please," while Grammy-nominated producer Blue Hamilton added, "I'm here for your pantry."

The actor also posted a 25-second clip to Cameo announcing his return.

"Hi! It's Cheyenne Jackson and I'm back on Cameo after a little break," he began. "You might know me from 30 Rock, American Horror Story, Glee, Call Me Kat. Or, if you have kids, they might know me from The Descendants, where I played Hades, Lord of the Underworld – not type-casted at all! And also, Julie and the Phantoms. So yeah, this was so fun! Let's keep going."

According to his profile, fans can get a personalized video from Jackson for $95 and can message him for just $3.

The A Clüsterfünke Christmas star rejoined the platform that connects celebs and fans less than two weeks after SAG-AFTRA voted to strike, joining writers on the picket lines about two months after the WGA went on strike.

According to a bulletin from the SAG-AFTRA website, there are strict rules in terms of how members are to behave during a strike. Some of the restrictions set in place include abstaining from doing interviews, panels, press tours or promoting projects.

Members are also not allowed to do background or stand-in work, auditions, negotiate any new future contracts (even through their agent or manager), fittings, wardrobe tests, makeup tests, camera tests and rehearsals in an effort to make the labor stoppage as impactful and noticeable as possible.