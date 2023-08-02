Cheryl Hines is commemorating her and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post.
On Wednesday, Hines shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and Kennedy to mark the occasion.
"Happy anniversary honey! I love you♥️ I’ve always loved you. ♥️♥️," she captioned the moment.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum added: "What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. ~Ralph Waldo Emerson #love #happyanniversary #youandme"
The couple married on Aug. 2, 2014, at his mother Ethel Kennedy's Hyannis Port, Mass., estate. Recently, their romance has been more in the spotlight given his political career.
In June, Kennedy revealed to The New York Times that he offered to "announce" that he and Hines had separated in an effort to protect her from public scrutiny. The suggestion came as he faced backlash for his stance on the coronavirus pandemic.
"I saw how it was affecting her life and I said to her, 'We should just announce that we are separated,' so that you can have some distance from me," said RFK, who previously announced he is running for president in the 2024 election. "We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her."
He went as far as creating a press release, however, Hines was determined to stand beside him.
