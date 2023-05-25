Cher Recalls Her Final Visits With Tina Turner Before Her Death: ‘We Were Perfect Friends’

Cher won't forget the quality time she spent with Tina Turner before her death.

Hours after The Messenger confirmed the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll had died at the age of 83, one of her closest friends shared a glimpse into the singer's private life in Switzerland.

"I started going to visit her because I thought I need to put this time into our friendship so that she knows we haven't forgotten her," Cher shared on MSNBC's The Beat Wednesday. "We all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy."

In one of her recent visits, Cher was reminded of Turner's love for shopping after discovering all the unique items in her home.

"She was really happy and the first time I went, she said, 'I can't spend too much time,' and then five hours later we were laughing like crazy," Cher recalled. "She wanted to get up and show everything she bought in her house. There were no surfaces in that house."

And while Cher admitted that her close friend was not feeling her best, she always tried to remain positive.

"She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it," Cher said. "She had her dialysis machine inside her house and that's how she was doing it."

On Wednesday, news broke that Turner had passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger. Her official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Music's biggest stars quickly began paying tribute to the 12-time Grammy winner on social media by sharing fond memories of Turner.

For Cher, she's remembering her friend as one of the "great artists in our generation."

"There's no other person that can come even close to who she was," she said on MSNBC. "She gave me lots of strength sometimes. I gave her lots of strength, too. I think we were perfect friends for each other truthfully."