Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Line

Cher apparently believes in frozen treats. The legendary singer announced on social media she’s starting her own line of gelato.

“Yep, This is real…I’m launching my gelato…” the 77-year-old “Believe” singer posted, along with footage of an orange, yellow and pink ice cream truck featuring images of the singer along with the word “CHERlato” in blue script.

“Watch out L.A.!!!,” she added in the post. “All started five years ago and now it’s finally happening.”

A post on the Cherlato Instagram account revealed that the line is a collaboration between the singer and Giapo, a New Zealand-based ice cream maker. “A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato - the boldest and coldest gelato creations L.A. has ever had,” reads a post. “If you like gelato, you’re gonna love Cherlato 🍦🫵👀”

The post also says the collaboration is “the culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world, Cherlato brings those taste sensations to the streets of L.A.”

According to another post, Cherlato will have a decidedly West Coast influence. “We at Cherlato are committed to bringing you the best that California has to offer,” the post says. “From the bountiful farms to the sun-kissed orchards, we source our ingredients locally to ensure the freshest, most flavorful gelato experience you've ever had 👌



“We've partnered with local farmers and artisans who share our passion for quality and sustainability. With every scoop, you're not just indulging in a sweet treat; you're savoring the essence of California's vibrant flavors and supporting our local communities.”

It appears the Cherlato truck was out on the streets on Monday. Rhino Records, Warner Music’s catalog label that releases Cher’s music, posted video and photos of a visit by the Cherlato truck, including a scoop in a “gold cone.”