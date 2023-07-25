Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Line

Cher apparently believes in frozen treats. The legendary singer announced on social media she’s starting her own line of gelato.
“Yep, This is real…I’m launching my gelato…” the 77-year-old “Believe” singer posted, along with footage of an orange, yellow and pink ice cream truck featuring images of the singer along with the word “CHERlato” in blue script.
“Watch out L.A.!!!,” she added in the post. “All started five years ago and now it’s finally happening.”
- Cher Recalls Her Final Visits With Tina Turner Before Her Death: ‘We Were Perfect Friends’
- Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand Is Launching Men’s Loungewear and Underwear Line
- Cher and Gregg Allman’s Explosive Marriage Was Overshadowed by Addiction and Fame, Says Book Author
- She’s baaack: Nutrisystem Parent Company to Resurrect Jenny Craig
- Apple Hopes To Launch Own ‘Apple GPT’ AI Model, Codenamed ‘Ajax’: Report
A post on the Cherlato Instagram account revealed that the line is a collaboration between the singer and Giapo, a New Zealand-based ice cream maker. “A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato - the boldest and coldest gelato creations L.A. has ever had,” reads a post. “If you like gelato, you’re gonna love Cherlato 🍦🫵👀”
The post also says the collaboration is “the culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world, Cherlato brings those taste sensations to the streets of L.A.”
According to another post, Cherlato will have a decidedly West Coast influence. “We at Cherlato are committed to bringing you the best that California has to offer,” the post says. “From the bountiful farms to the sun-kissed orchards, we source our ingredients locally to ensure the freshest, most flavorful gelato experience you've ever had 👌
“We've partnered with local farmers and artisans who share our passion for quality and sustainability. With every scoop, you're not just indulging in a sweet treat; you're savoring the essence of California's vibrant flavors and supporting our local communities.”
It appears the Cherlato truck was out on the streets on Monday. Rhino Records, Warner Music’s catalog label that releases Cher’s music, posted video and photos of a visit by the Cherlato truck, including a scoop in a “gold cone.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment