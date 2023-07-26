A new book on The Allman Brothers Band unearths details about singer Gregg Allman's relationship with Cher.

Alan Paul's book Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Inside Story of the Album That Defined the '70s was released Tuesday.

"I expected Cher to pass through in my writing," Paul told Fox News Digital in an interview published Wednesday. "I had access to these interviews by Kirk West who… was a tour manager, he was their archivist, he was their historian. He was writing a book in the '80s. He had some incredible interviews with Gregg."

Continued the New York Times bestselling author: "In those interviews, Gregg talked extensively about Cher and his relationship. What was incredible was… Gregg didn't like to talk about Cher that much. People took that for disliking her, having aggression toward her, or something. I don't believe that was ever the case. I think it was the opposite. He never stopped loving her."

Cher and Allman first connected in 1974 when Allman went to the West Hollywood rock club Troubadour. Cher's secretary Paulette Eghazarian was in awe of Allman and told the "Believe" singer she "had" to see him.

After a few interactions that evening, which reportedly included a romantic note from Allman, he asked her to dinner and she said yes, after telling him to "call my secretary."

Despite Allman labeling the first date as "possibly the worst f---ing date in the history of mankind," the two "fell in love" on their second night out, according to the book author.

At the same time, Allman was battling his own demons.

"Gregg at the time was a full-blown drug addict, and he was struggling to overcome it," said the author. "He did go in and out of rehab several times. He had periods where he was able to overcome it. He talked about that very openly. Cher, even though she had been in Hollywood and a celebrity since she was 16-17, was quite naive. She didn't understand what that meant."

He continued, "Gregg at one point, early in their relationship, says to her, 'Just go home. Pretend this was a trip to Disneyland. It was fun while it lasted. Now go home.' He couldn't bring himself to tell her he was an addict. Cher is completely crushed, angry, blown away. In her mind, everything is going great. She's basically like, 'What the hell's going on?'"

Allman reportedly "cried for almost an hour" before he confessed to Cher, "I'm a junkie," and added, "The good news is I'm crazy mad in love with you, but the bad news is I have a problem."

Cher was said to be "unbothered" and told him they could get through it together.

"You don't understand," he told her, according to Paul. "I would steal your mama's TV."

Cher and Gregg Allman in 1978 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"Her reaction was like, 'That's fine, it's a problem, and we'll fix it,'" said Paul. "She understood it as a problem, but she thought it was something where you go to a doctor, you could go to rehab, and you'll be better. She didn't understand… And Gregg talked so openly about that… From the very beginning of their relationship, it was overshadowed by his drug use."

The pair tied the knot in 1975, just a few days after she divorced her ex-husband and collaborator Sonny Bono. Cher and Allman's marriage lasted nine days. She filed for divorce after discovering needles, according to Paul.

"Cher underestimated [Gregg's] drug use, and he underestimated the scrutiny they would be under as a couple," Paul explained.

Ultimately, their celebrity status and Allman's personal battles led to their split.

"When I said drugs were really the problem, I do believe that," Paul told the outlet. "But I also think this level of celebrity access and inability to have a private life was also part of that. That compounded the other. It was really hard to work out one problem under this glare that they couldn't get out of. They were on one of the first covers of People magazine. That side of celebrity culture was just beginning. They were the Kim and Kanye of 1974-1975."

Cher attends the Gregg Allman funeral on June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Allman's battles, and his relationship with Cher, worsened when he was ordered to testify against a friend, John "Scooter" Herring, who was indicted for drug possession with the intent to distribute. Though his testimony garnered him immunity, he also received death threats and was touted as a "narc" by friend and Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia.

Herring was convicted and given 75 years in prison and served 30 months, according to Fox News. Allman alleged that Cher was blamed for the group breaking up the year of Herring's trial.

The troubled couple welcomed a son, Elijah Blue, on July 10, 1976, shortly after his testimony.

Though Allman tried to overcome his addiction, he and Cher called it quits for good in 1979.

Allman died on May 27, 2017, after complications from liver cancer. He was 69. Cher attended his funeral in Macon, Ga.