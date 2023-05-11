‘Cheer’ Tour Canceled amid Lawsuit Against Coach Monica Aldama

House of Cheer has canceled its 2023 tour amid head coach and Cheer star Monica Aldama's legal battle.

The professional cheerleading company announced the cancelation of House of Cheer: The Level Up Tour in a statement shared Thursday on Instagram.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are sorry to announce that the House of Cheer 2023 tour will be postponed," the statement read. "Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The company is working to reschedule the tour "with consideration of the athletes' busy schedules." The 30-city tour was previously scheduled to kick off June 9 in Fort Myers, Fla., featuring the Navarro College athletes from Netflix's docuseries Cheer.

"The talent, determination and grit of our House of Cheer cast is unmatched in the cheer world. We are grateful for all their hard work, and look forward to cheering with them, and for them in the future," the statement concluded.

Aldama and two other administrators were named in a civil lawsuit filed last month by a former Navarro cheerleader in Dallas federal court, according to CNN.

The lawsuit claims Aldama discouraged the cheerleader from reporting a sexual assault and failed to take action against the alleged perpetrator, per TMZ.

Aldama has denied the allegations, claiming that the incident was addressed under the school's Title IX regulations.

In a statement earlier this month, Aldama said she was "disappointed" in USA Cheer's "knee-jerk reaction to temporarily suspend me" from participation in the sport.

The new allegations come after Cheer star and fellow Navarro cheer alum Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison and eight years of supervised release in July 2022 for receiving child pornography and engaging in sexual acts with a minor.