    ‘Cheer’ Star Morgan Simianer Marries Stone Burleson in Texas Wedding Ceremony

    The former Navarro College cheerleader exchanged vows with her husband in front of 275 guests over Memorial Day weekend

    Mike Vulpo
    Morgan Simianer/Instagram

    Morgan Simianer has something new to celebrate.

    That's because the former Navarro College cheerleader and Cheer star just married Stone Burleson at an estate in Hickory Creek, Texas, on Sunday, People reports. 

    "I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone," Simianer told the publication. "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.'"

    For the special ceremony, the Cheer star reportedly wore a long-sleeved, lace gown with pearl and beading detail from Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, Texas.

    As for her guest list, Simianer made sure her biggest cheerleaders were in attendance — all 275 of them.

    "I feel like it's a whole family reunion with all of us," she told People ahead of the ceremony. "There'll be people from the Netflix docuseries, the producer of Cheer. People that went on tour with me for Cheer Live. We have just so many people."

    Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson
    'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson obtain their marriage license before their wedding. (Credit: Instagram/Morgan Simianer)

    The couple, who got engaged in March 2022, have documented their road to the altar on social media.

    In September, Simianer announced on Instagram that she had found her dream home with Burleson. And just last month, the pair celebrated the moment they obtained their marriage license

    "He is my biggest supporter," Simianer told E! News in January. "I don't know what I would do without him. He's there for me no matter what."

    The Messenger has reached out to Simianer's rep for comment but has yet to hear back. 

