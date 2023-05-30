‘Cheer’ Star Morgan Simianer Marries Stone Burleson in Texas Wedding Ceremony

Morgan Simianer has something new to celebrate.
That's because the former Navarro College cheerleader and Cheer star just married Stone Burleson at an estate in Hickory Creek, Texas, on Sunday, People reports.
"I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone," Simianer told the publication. "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.'"
For the special ceremony, the Cheer star reportedly wore a long-sleeved, lace gown with pearl and beading detail from Bridal Boutique in Lewisville, Texas.
- Sia Marries Dan Bernard in Private Wedding Ceremony in Italy
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart
- Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley Wedding
- Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Delay Wedding, Tease Possible Courthouse Nuptials
- ‘Cheer’ Tour Canceled amid Lawsuit Against Coach Monica Aldama
As for her guest list, Simianer made sure her biggest cheerleaders were in attendance — all 275 of them.
"I feel like it's a whole family reunion with all of us," she told People ahead of the ceremony. "There'll be people from the Netflix docuseries, the producer of Cheer. People that went on tour with me for Cheer Live. We have just so many people."
The couple, who got engaged in March 2022, have documented their road to the altar on social media.
In September, Simianer announced on Instagram that she had found her dream home with Burleson. And just last month, the pair celebrated the moment they obtained their marriage license.
"He is my biggest supporter," Simianer told E! News in January. "I don't know what I would do without him. He's there for me no matter what."
The Messenger has reached out to Simianer's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Britney Spears Thinks Sons’ Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline May ‘Help Mend’ Relationship: Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- Zach Bryan and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Break Up: ‘Things Are Mutual Between Us’Entertainment
- Carrie Underwood ‘Cannot Wait’ to Join Guns N’ Roses on Tour This SummerEntertainment
- Britney Spears Consents to Sons Moving with Kevin Federline to HawaiiEntertainment
- Everything to Know About a Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 and Possible SpinoffsEntertainment
- Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in L.A. Case, Says District AttorneyEntertainment
- Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones with ‘And Just Like That’ CameoEntertainment
- Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape, Faces Up to 30 Years in PrisonEntertainment
- Adidas Drops Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Private Arbitration Seeking $75 MillionEntertainment
- Saweetie and YG Are ‘Casually Dating’ After Being Spotted Together on Cabo VacationEntertainment
- ‘Everwood’ Star John Beasley Dead at 79Entertainment