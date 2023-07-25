Cheech & Chong Spend $500K a Month to Promote Weed Gummies on Twitter - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Cheech & Chong Spend $500K a Month to Promote Weed Gummies on Twitter

'Whatever we are doing, it works,' Tommy Chong said of his Cruise Chews brand's success on Twitter

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cheech Marin and Tommy ChongBob Riha Jr/WireImage

If you follow Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong on Twitter (er, "X"), odds are you've been served up an ad or two (or twenty) for the "Up in Smoke" team's Delta-9 THC-laced sweets.

And, even if you don't follow the stoner comedy duo on the Elon Musk-run social media platform, if you've ever even typed the words "cannabis" on its search bar or if you follow bands like The Grateful Dead or Phish, you've likely seen promo posts for Cheech & Chong's Cruise Chews.

It turns out, the longtime friends and marijuana legalization advocates spend between $250K to $500K a month to market their full-spectrum THC/CBD gummies on Twitter/X, the candy's parent company's chief executive Jonathan Black told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

Cheech & Chong are among a relatively small cohort of advertisers that spend around $500K monthly on Musk's app, putting them up there with Amazon, Apple and Chevron. The ubiquitousness of Cruise Chews ads seems to have been bolstered by the dropout of several big brands, who opted to pull the plug on their Twitter/X marketing spend after controversial billionaire Musk took over the site.

Read More

They've also dominated your feed because Cruise Chews are technically legal throughout most of the United States — each candy contains a full 33 mg dose of all-natural, American-grown hemp extracts (CBD) and a pinch of THC (0.3% by weight). Lastly, Cruise Chews' marketing team is cleverly using Twitter/X data to target specific demographics (as noted above), as well as targeting purchasers of Cheech & Chong's weed snacks to see if they can snag repeat customers.

"What you gotta do is get their attention, and once you got their attention, now you can give them some information that is going to astound them somehow, make them laugh or something," Chong told WSJ. "Whatever we are doing, it works."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.