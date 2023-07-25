Cheech & Chong Spend $500K a Month to Promote Weed Gummies on Twitter

If you follow Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong on Twitter (er, "X"), odds are you've been served up an ad or two (or twenty) for the "Up in Smoke" team's Delta-9 THC-laced sweets.
And, even if you don't follow the stoner comedy duo on the Elon Musk-run social media platform, if you've ever even typed the words "cannabis" on its search bar or if you follow bands like The Grateful Dead or Phish, you've likely seen promo posts for Cheech & Chong's Cruise Chews.
It turns out, the longtime friends and marijuana legalization advocates spend between $250K to $500K a month to market their full-spectrum THC/CBD gummies on Twitter/X, the candy's parent company's chief executive Jonathan Black told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.
Cheech & Chong are among a relatively small cohort of advertisers that spend around $500K monthly on Musk's app, putting them up there with Amazon, Apple and Chevron. The ubiquitousness of Cruise Chews ads seems to have been bolstered by the dropout of several big brands, who opted to pull the plug on their Twitter/X marketing spend after controversial billionaire Musk took over the site.
- Cannabis Company Stages ‘Boston Weed Party’ to Protest Unfair Tax Burden
- Illicit Cannabis is Cannibalizing the Regulated Market
- Elon Musk Promotes Daily Wire Movie After Twitter Labeled It ‘Hateful Conduct’
- Indiana Mayor Removes City’s Social Media Posts Promoting Pride Month
- Twitter CEO Is Wooing Hollywood Amid X Rebrand Turmoil
They've also dominated your feed because Cruise Chews are technically legal throughout most of the United States — each candy contains a full 33 mg dose of all-natural, American-grown hemp extracts (CBD) and a pinch of THC (0.3% by weight). Lastly, Cruise Chews' marketing team is cleverly using Twitter/X data to target specific demographics (as noted above), as well as targeting purchasers of Cheech & Chong's weed snacks to see if they can snag repeat customers.
"What you gotta do is get their attention, and once you got their attention, now you can give them some information that is going to astound them somehow, make them laugh or something," Chong told WSJ. "Whatever we are doing, it works."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment