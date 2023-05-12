Chase Chrisley Says Dad Todd Gives ‘Input’ from Prison on New Reality Show

Chase Chrisley, whose parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving a 19-year combined prison sentence for tax fraud, revealed that his mom and dad still offer advice about his new show despite being behind bars.

"I talked to [my parents] about it," Chase said on Thursday's episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast. "I mean, I love my dad. One of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win."

In February, Chase's sister Savannah Chrisley announced plans for a new reality series on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, saying, "Tons of production companies have reached out, and networks that want to do a show."

The Chrisley family rose to fame on USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best, which chronicled the lives of real estate mogul Todd and his family, including his wife Julie and children Chase and Savannah.

Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014 and ran for 10 seasons on the network, including its tenth and final season which aired after Todd and Julie reported to prison in January.

Chase and Savannah already had their own spinoff – USA's Growing Up Chrisley, which aired for four seasons from 2019 to 2022 – but Chase revealed that the potential new series won't be some carbon copy.

"Our new show that we've got coming out is definitely going to be different," he said. "It's going to be real raw. The good, the bad, and the ugly. So we'll see how it goes."

Savannah also hinted that the new series will show a different side of the famous family.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she said on her podcast. "Also, too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

When it comes to carrying on the family's television legacy without his parents around, Chase explained he's already gotten his dad's stamp of approval, saying, "He was like, 'Run it through the roof.'"

Todd is currently serving 12 years at a prison in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year prison sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They will both be required to serve 16 months of probation upon release.

They are both in the process of appealing their convictions.