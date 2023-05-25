Chas Newby, Former Bassist for The Beatles, Dead at 81

Chas Newby, a musician who once served as a bassist for The Beatles, has died, according to multiple outlets. He was 81.

Newby played for the seven-time Grammy-winning group for a handful of performances in 1960. At the time, The Beatles' bassist Stuart Sutcliffe had stepped away to focus on his art career. Newby was also the bassist for The Quarrymen, which was formed by John Lennon and evolved into The Beatles.

Newby's cause of death has not been made public.

Representatives for Paul McCartney did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

The Cavern Club Liverpool, a venue where The Beatles often played early in their career, per The Guardian, paid tribute to the late bassist on Facebook.

"It's with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby," read the message alongside a photo of Newby. "Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen."

The statement noted that Newby "was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles," adding, "RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club."

Roag Best, whose brother Pete Best was a drummer for The Beatles, also said kind words about Newby on social media.

"Both Pete and I and the whole Best family absolutely devasted [sic] to hear the very sad news with regards to one of the families closest friends Chas Newby passing last night," he wrote.

"Many of you will know him for playing bass guitar for both The Beatles and The Quarrymen, but to us he was laid back Chas with the big smile. We'll truly miss him. Forever in our thoughts. God bless you Chas x," concluded Roag.

The Messenger reached out to Roag for comment but did not immediately hear back.