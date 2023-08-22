Charlize Theron Says She’ll Never Gain Weight for Another Role: ‘You Can’t Take It Off’ - The Messenger
Charlize Theron Says She’ll Never Gain Weight for Another Role: ‘You Can’t Take It Off’

The actress explains the difference between gaining weight for a role at 27 years old versus doing so in your 40s

Charlotte Phillipp
Charlize Theron attends the “Fast X” Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 in Rome, Italy.Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Charlize Theron is opening up about how she transforms her body for an acting role — or, rather, how she'd never like to do it again.

In an interview with Allure, the 48-year-old actor spoke candidly about the difficulties that come with getting older in Hollywood. According to Theron, when she was in her 20s, major transformations for a role — such as gaining or losing 40 lbs. — came easily.

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off," she told the outlet. "When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight."

Since Theron has turned 40, however, it's become much more difficult to gain and lose weight rapidly for a role, she said.

"Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that."

However, her stylist Leslie Fremar is immensely helpful in helping her dress after a major transformation, Theron noted.

"I call her and say, 'I'm doing this movie about postpartum depression and I've gained like 40 pounds,'" she shared. "And she's like, 'Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh! How am I gonna dress you?' It's not something that you can just figure out last minute. She's put a lot of blazers over open backs for me."

Theron will next be seen in The Old Guard 2 on Netflix.

