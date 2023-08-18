Charlize Theron Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘Bitch, I’m Just Aging’ - The Messenger
Charlize Theron Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘Bitch, I’m Just Aging’

'I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,' the actress said in a candid interview about aging

Mike Vulpo
Charlize Theron attends the “Fast X” Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 in Rome, Italy.Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Charlize Theron wishes people wouldn't jump to conclusions when it comes to aging.

For nearly two decades, the actress has been the face of one of the world's most successful fragrance franchises. But as she celebrates Dior's latest scent with a new ad, Theron almost anticipates comments about her appearance. 

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," she told Allure in an interview published Friday. "People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Throughout her decades-long career in Hollywood, Theron said she has also spotted a trend in the beauty space. While men are celebrated for aging, women face roadblocks. 

"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," she said. "I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

As a mother of two, Theron is trying to raise her daughters to focus less on age and more on beauty from the inside out. 

"They see somebody, they like what they're wearing, or they think they're pretty and they don't really know if she's in her 20s or she's in her 60s," Theron said. "It's so great. I love that. I wish we could just maintain that."

