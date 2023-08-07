Sometimes it's fun to be reminded that the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are actually as talented as their characters delusionally think they are. Charlie Day joined the band Portugal. The Man at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday to perform the most famous song from the not-a-hit musical "The Nightman Cometh," which Day's character, Charlie Kelly, wrote in Season 4 of the FXX comedy. The song was actually written in Season 3 for a different, equally disturbing episode, but it was repurposed for the musical and became legendary.

The members of Portugal. The Man, including John Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O'Quin, Eric Howk and Zoe Manville, have been huge fans of It's Always Sunny for many years, and often play a cover of "Dayman" at their shows. Day, wearing his character's signature jacket, joined them on stage for their stop in Los Angeles and played the piano for the performance, while also showing off some stunning vocals that Charlie Kelly could only dream of. You can watch it below, courtesy of TikTok user We Write About Music. The performance can also be found on YouTube.

Day was accompanied by the band and also "Dennis," the terrifying sex doll that the gang used to replace Dennis (Glenn Howerton) when he briefly left to raise his secret son in the Season 13 premiere. There are a couple brief shots of the doll, and he is the stuff of nightmares.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just wrapped up its 16th season, with two more seasons on the way. With Season 15, it became the longest-running live-action sitcom, and it shows no signs of stopping. All 16 seasons can be streamed on Hulu.