Shortly before the release of Black Mirror Season 6, Charlie Brooker hinted that he'd be delivering some meta material this go-round. The dystopian show's creator revealed that he'd played with ChatGPT to find out how artificial intelligence tool might imagine a new script of his own show. The results? Well, let's just say he used a certain four-letter word to describe how he felt about the resulting screenplay, and after giving it a go ourselves, we can't help but agree.

We asked the AI chatbot to conjure up a new episode of Black Mirror for us, and, yeah, Brooker is not wrong about the (lack of) quality of critical thinking involved in these exchanges.

INT. LIVING ROOM - DAY

The room is dimly lit, filled with advanced technology. JANE, a woman in her 30s, sits on a couch, engrossed in her phone. Her partner, ALEX, also in their 30s, enters the room with a concerned expression.

ALEX: Jane, we need to talk about this. You've been spending too much time with that thing.

JANE (defensive): It's not just a thing, Alex. It's my Connection. It keeps me in touch with the world.

ALEX (bemused): But it's consuming you. You hardly notice what's happening around you. We used to do things together, remember?

JANE (irritated): This is the future, Alex! Everyone has a Connection. It's how we communicate, work, and live our lives. You should get one too.

Alex sighs, realizing that he won't get through to Jane.

INT. CONNECTION LAB - DAY

Jane walks into a sleek lab filled with scientists and engineers, all working on advanced technologies. DR. HARRIS, a charismatic scientist in his 40s, approaches Jane.

DR. HARRIS (excited): Jane, we've been monitoring your usage and want to offer you a unique opportunity. We've developed a groundbreaking neural implant called the Eternal Connection. It will revolutionize the way you experience the world.

INT. OPERATING ROOM - DAY

Jane lies on a surgical bed, preparing for the Eternal Connection implantation. The room is sterile and bright. Dr. Harris and his team prepare for the procedure.

DR. HARRIS (reassuring): This implant will allow you to connect with everything and everyone, even beyond the boundaries of time and space. You'll never be alone again.

INT. JANE'S APARTMENT - NIGHT

Jane sits on her couch, staring blankly at the wall. The implant is now inside her head, hidden beneath her hairline. She touches a small button behind her ear, activating the Eternal Connection.

INT. VIRTUAL WORLD - DAY

Jane finds herself in a vivid, virtual world. She explores breathtaking landscapes, interacts with virtual beings, and experiences incredible adventures. She connects with people from different eras, sharing their memories and emotions.

INT. JANE'S APARTMENT - NIGHT

Days turn into weeks, and Jane becomes detached from reality. She barely eats or sleeps, fully immersed in the virtual world of the Eternal Connection.

Alex tries to get through to her, but Jane seems unreachable. He reaches out to Dr. Harris for help.

INT. CONNECTION LAB - DAY

Alex confronts Dr. Harris about the dangers of the Eternal Connection and its effects on Jane.

ALEX (angry): You said this would enhance her life, but it's tearing her apart! She's losing touch with reality.

DR. HARRIS (concerned): We didn't anticipate this level of addiction. The Eternal Connection was meant to be a tool, not a replacement for human interaction. We have to find a way to help her.

INT. JANE'S APARTMENT - DAY

Alex and Dr. Harris arrive at Jane's apartment. They find her unresponsive, lost in the virtual world. They gently remove the implant, disconnecting her from the Eternal Connection.

INT. HOSPITAL ROOM - DAY

Jane lies in a hospital bed, slowly regaining consciousness. Alex sits by her side, holding her hand.

ALEX (teary-eyed): You're back, Jane. We missed you.

JANE (whispering): I'm sorry, Alex. I got lost in there. I lost myself.

They embrace, both relieved to have Jane back.

INT. CONNECTION LAB - DAY

Dr. Harris and his team work on refining the Eternal Connection, ensuring it doesn't overtake users' lives. They learn from Jane's experience and develop strict safety measures.

The episode ends with a cautionary message about the potential dangers of technology, urging viewers to find a balance between the virtual and real world.

FADE OUT.