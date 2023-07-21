Charli XCX Compares Britney Spears and Will.i.am to the Beatles in Divisive Tweet

Charli XCX may never be welcome in the UK again.

After Britney Spears and Will.i.am released "Mind Your Business," their first collaboration in a decade, the Crash artist, 30, left a controversial review on the song that has already been met with mixed reactions from fans.

"Britney and Will.i.am better duo than [John] Lennon and [Paul] McCartney and that’s just facts," Charli wrote on Twitter.

Her comparison to the two main songwriters for the Beatles, largely recognized as one of the greatest musical artists of all time, drew quite a response from those who are split on the new collab.

"Girl ily but pls delete this <3" one fan responded, as another added: "Scream & Shout [is] FIRE, but this Mind Your Business is weird..."

Another follower critiqued, "Girl I’m sorry but the song sounds like an unfinished, AI-generated mess."

But not everyone was in disagreement, as one person tweeted: "Lennon and McCartney couldn't write Scream and Shout."

Will.i.am, 48, who last collaborated with Spears, 41, on her 2013 album Britney Jean, teased their new song earlier this week, and he explained that the song is about the right to privacy.

Britney Spears and Will.i.am call out invasive paparazzi on their new single. FYI

"When you're in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life," said Will.i.am on CBS News.

The track marks Will.i.am and Spears' fifth track together. The pair also teamed up on "Big Fat Bass" in 2011, "Scream & Shout" in 2012, "Work Bitch" in 2013 and "It Should Be Easy" in 2014.

"Mind Your Business" also marks Spears' second release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The first was last year's collaboration with Sir Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," a retooling of his hit "Tiny Dancer."