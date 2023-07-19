Charles Barkley Stands by LGBTQ+ Community in Profanity-Laced Speech, Buys Bud Light for Bar Customers
Bud Light came under fire after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an advertising campaign in April, sparking a boycott of the beer giant
Charles Barkley is making his stance for the LGBTQ+ community clear.
While at a bar, the retired NBA legend got on stage and delivered a message in support of Bud Light. The beer giant came under fire after it featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an advertisement in April. Since then, many conservative groups and individuals have called for a boycott, and Bud Light was dethroned as America's top-selling beer.
In a video shared on Twitter Friday, Barkley tells his fellow patrons, "I want y'all to drink this f------ beer. I got three cases of Bud Light."
Added the NBA on TNT host: "I want to say this, if you're gay, bless you. If you're transgender, bless you. And if you have a problem with that, f--- you!"
Barkley didn't end there. He took the stage once again the following night and told bar-goers, as seen in a video posted on TikTok, "I'm gon' buy some drinks for y'all. And I'm gon' buy Bud Light."
He continued, "All you rednecks are assholes who don't want to drink Bud Light, f--- y'all."
He added that he's not afraid of any fallout from his remarks, noting, "Y'all can't cancel me. I ain't worried about being canceled. If y'all fire me and give me all that money, I'm gon' be playing golf every f------ day."
"As I said last night, if you're gay, God bless you," he concluded. "If you're trans, God bless you. If you have a problem with them, f--- you."
