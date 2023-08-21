Charity Lawson may get her happy ending after all. The 27-year-old child and family therapist has faced a season full of drama (thanks, in part, to one neck-scarfed man). Even just last week, one of her former flames, Aaron Bryant, flew across the world in an attempt to win her back. But despite an ominous Bachelorette finale preview — which shows Lawson tearfully torn between three men — the Georgia native likely won't be going home empty-handed.
"I can definitely say I'm very happy with how the season turns out," Lawson exclusively told The Messenger ahead of the season premiere. "For sure."
Lawson is currently choosing amongst 29-year-old software salesman Bryant, 27-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei and 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko — though typically, just two men make it to the finals of The Bachelorette. In the preview, mom Vickie Lawson gives Charity some tough love, refusing to tell Charity her opinion about the men and instead insisting Charity has "got to make that decision."
"Deep down inside you, I believe you know," Vickie advises. "Charity, you have to say it."
Later in the clip, Charity frantically paces in her engagement dress, warning producers she's about to have a "panic attack."
"This doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense," she says. "You are not supposed to say goodbye to somebody that you love."
- Charity Lawson Reveals the Sweet Advice Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Gave Her (Exclusive)
- ‘The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson Reveals Brother Nehemiah May Stay in Bachelor Nation (Exclusive)
- ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Recap: Charity Finds Her Man, Much to the Chagrin of Her Own Family
- Charity Lawson Headed to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After ‘The Bachelorette’ Engagement
- Charity Lawson on Defying ‘Bachelorette’ Odds to Find Love: ‘I Don’t Look at Stats’
- Charity Lawson Hits Back at ‘Bachelorette’ Critics: ‘If They Don’t Want to Watch, They Don’t Have To’ (Exclusive)
This week on the season's Men Tell All special, viewers got a sneak peek of villain Brayden Bowers' first Bachelor in Paradise connection, and their first glimpse of The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Both Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor will be premiering soon.
Find out who Charity Lawson selects when The Bachelorette Season 20 finale airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment