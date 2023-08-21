Charity Lawson Reveals She’s ‘Happy’ With How Her ‘Bachelorette’ Journey Ends (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Charity Lawson Reveals She’s ‘Happy’ With How Her ‘Bachelorette’ Journey Ends (Exclusive)

Though she's set to choose amongst three men on Monday's finale, the 'Bachelorette' star exclusively teased a fairytale ending

Published
Charlotte Walsh
Charity and her final three men travel to FijiCraig Sjodin/ABC (2)

Charity Lawson may get her happy ending after all. The 27-year-old child and family therapist has faced a season full of drama (thanks, in part, to one neck-scarfed man). Even just last week, one of her former flames, Aaron Bryant, flew across the world in an attempt to win her back. But despite an ominous Bachelorette finale preview — which shows Lawson tearfully torn between three men — the Georgia native likely won't be going home empty-handed.

"I can definitely say I'm very happy with how the season turns out," Lawson exclusively told The Messenger ahead of the season premiere. "For sure."

Lawson is currently choosing amongst 29-year-old software salesman Bryant, 27-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei and 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko — though typically, just two men make it to the finals of The Bachelorette. In the preview, mom Vickie Lawson gives Charity some tough love, refusing to tell Charity her opinion about the men and instead insisting Charity has "got to make that decision."

"Deep down inside you, I believe you know," Vickie advises. "Charity, you have to say it."

Later in the clip, Charity frantically paces in her engagement dress, warning producers she's about to have a "panic attack."

"This doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense," she says. "You are not supposed to say goodbye to somebody that you love."

Read More

This week on the season's Men Tell All special, viewers got a sneak peek of villain Brayden Bowers' first Bachelor in Paradise connection, and their first glimpse of The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Both Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor will be premiering soon.

Find out who Charity Lawson selects when The Bachelorette Season 20 finale airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.

