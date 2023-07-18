Charity Lawson on Defying ‘Bachelorette’ Odds to Find Love: ‘I Don’t Look at Stats’ - The Messenger
Charity Lawson on Defying ‘Bachelorette’ Odds to Find Love: ‘I Don’t Look at Stats’

'I'm truly making this my own journey,' Lawson shared as her search for love on reality TV continues

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Charity Lawson appears on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity Lawson is aware the odds of finding a forever partner on The Bachelorette aren't great.

After 19 seasons, only a handful of women including JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Trista Sutter remain with their final picks.  But as her season continues airing this summer on ABC, Lawson says she isn't focused on past history. 

"I hate to say I don't look at the stats, but I don't," she told CNN in an interview out Tuesday. "I'm truly making this my own journey and it's not reflective of anybody else who's done this show." 

The child and family therapist added, "I came here truly looking for my person."

And what a journey it has been. With just six contestants remaining, Lawson said it has been interesting watching the show play out in real-time. 

Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette.'
Charity Lawson enjoys a 'Barbie' themed date on 'The Bachelorette.'Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Some things are a shock because I didn't see everything that happened in the house," she explained. "Seeing and hearing their interviews and them talk about certain situations, or seeing how things are playing out, it's like, 'Oh, so this is really what's going on. This is how you really felt about this. That differed from what you told me in that moment.' That part has been very surprising."

Lawson first experienced reality TV when she competed on Season 27 of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross. 

Unlike some contestants who come on the show looking for followers or fame, Lawson said a best friend nominated her to be part of the franchise. 

"I would have never put myself out there like this," she shared on Audacy's V-103 on Monday. "The way I came into all of this, or the timing of this, I was like, this must be for me, a sign that I just need to challenge myself."

Follow Charity's search for love on The Bachelorette, Monday nights at 9/8c on ABC.

