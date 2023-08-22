Charity Lawson Headed to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After ‘The Bachelorette’ Engagement

Charity Lawson is headed to Dancing with the Stars.
On Monday’s Bachelorette finale, After the Final Rose, Lawson got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, but her reality TV career is far from over. During the show’s live segment Olubeko revealed that Lawson is headed to Dancing with the Stars as a contestant on the show’s 32nd season.
"So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down," Olubeko said to his new fiancé. "And you know that we've talked about this about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars."
Also part of the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Her role on the show was confirmed back in July.
The entire cast of Dancing with the Stars season 32 will be revealed on Good Morning America on Sept. 13.
Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Alfonso Riberio, a previous winner on the show, will return to co-host with former professional dancer Julianne Hough, as Tyra Banks is leaving the show. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges. Longtime head judge Len Goodman announced his departure at the end of Season 31 last fall. He died in April at age 78.
- Charity Lawson Reveals She’s ‘Happy’ With How Her ‘Bachelorette’ Journey Ends (Exclusive)
- Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Is ‘Not Going To Watch’ New Season But Is ‘Rooting’ for Charity Lawson
- Charity Lawson Reveals the Sweet Advice Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Gave Her (Exclusive)
- Charity Lawson on Defying ‘Bachelorette’ Odds to Find Love: ‘I Don’t Look at Stats’
- Charity Lawson Hits Back at ‘Bachelorette’ Critics: ‘If They Don’t Want to Watch, They Don’t Have To’ (Exclusive)
- ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Recap: Charity Finds Her Man, Much to the Chagrin of Her Own Family
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment
- ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Petty Theft, Public IntoxicationEntertainment
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose Giveaway Created NYC Riot, Gets AwardEntertainment
- Miley Cyrus and Adele Reveal Mutual Admiration SocietyEntertainment