Charity Lawson Headed to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After ‘The Bachelorette’ Engagement

Charity Lawson is headed to Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday’s Bachelorette finale, After the Final Rose, Lawson got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, but her reality TV career is far from over. During the show’s live segment Olubeko revealed that Lawson is headed to Dancing with the Stars as a contestant on the show’s 32nd season.

"So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down," Olubeko said to his new fiancé. "And you know that we've talked about this about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars."

Also part of the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Her role on the show was confirmed back in July.

The entire cast of Dancing with the Stars season 32 will be revealed on Good Morning America on Sept. 13.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Alfonso Riberio, a previous winner on the show, will return to co-host with former professional dancer Julianne Hough, as Tyra Banks is leaving the show. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges. Longtime head judge Len Goodman announced his departure at the end of Season 31 last fall. He died in April at age 78.