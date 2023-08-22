After 10 weeks, we can finally stop pretending like it's been anyone other than Dotun. Charity picked Dotun in Week 3, OK? She saw that Dotun's face card figuratively (and literally — we saw that ID card) never declines, and promptly melted into a puddle of tears and pink sequins.

But that doesn't mean everyone's happy with Charity's decision: Even though her mom tries to be neutral, we can already see her Twilight-style "Team Joey" shirt peeking out from under her blouse in this Fijian heat. Get her on the next season of The Bachelor!

For the final time of this season, The Messenger's Bachelor Nation experts Daniel Trainor and Charlotte Walsh are here to guide you through a finale predictable to anyone except Jesse Palmer.

The Rose Ceremony

Charlotte: Oh yeah, Aaron B.'s still here, inexplicably. For two weeks, he's been off-screen, begging Charity for a chance to stay, but production only paid for two contestant hotel rooms, so he'll have to sleep on a lounge chair, if that's all right with him? Great, it is!

Daniel: Charity says Aaron B.'s surprise arrival has given her acid reflux. I'm no relationship expert, but I don't think that's a good sign! The two of them have another meandering conversation in which Aaron B. tries to win her back, but they're both too sweaty in the Fiji heat for it to have any impact. Charity is clearly ready for more A/C, not A.B.

Charlotte: Suddenly, it's the rose ceremony, and I get the feeling that Charity had a good night's sleep (unlike Aaron B.) and doesn't really feel like dealing with sore losers anymore. Joey gets the first rose, and then she calls Aaron B.'s name — but no, she was just giving him the dignity of a one-on-one goodbye. Aaron B. doesn't even seem that surprised. Maybe this was an Anna Delvey-type grift all along?



Daniel: Despite Aaron B.'s second dismissal (embarrassing!), it's not all bad news for him. We learn that Aaron B. is immediately heading to Bachelor in Paradise, and again I'm forced to ask: Don't these people have jobs?

Meeting the family

Charlotte: Charity still doesn't know who she wants to choose (she knows who she wants to choose), so it's time to enlist the help of some experts: her parents and her sister. Have we met this sister yet, by the way? It seems like during every major Bachelorette milestone, a new Lawson drops in to wreak havoc.

Daniel: It's very peculiar that Charity's brother and apparent best friend Nehemiah isn't around to grill Joey and Dotun. Perhaps he broke things off with his sister after she refused to take his advice about Brayden on the first night. Team Nehemiah!

Charlotte: Joey is charming the pants off the mom and sister, and, in turn, charming the pants off Charity. Joey is a Family Man™, people! This is what he does! Joey had already won the Bachelor position, but in this moment, he clinched it; if he can sweet-talk Charity's parents, who have already undergone 1,000 of these awkward filmed scenes, he can certainly do it to a new crop of weirdos! At this point, even Barb (who is inexplicably in the audience) is on his side. He's won.

Daniel: Joey and Charity's dad talk about the NFL Draft like two old college buddies. Everybody is having a great time. Joey is either a legitimately impressive conversationalist or a sociopathic mastermind. Either way, I'd like to date him.

Charlotte: Now it's Dotun's turn, and sorry to say, pal, but Joey greased the floor on his way out. You never had a chance! Charity's mom says Dotun has a "swag kind of thing," and Charity's sister noted that Joey made her "glow." These are just coded phrases for, "We like Joey better!!"

Daniel: Dotun gets the death knell of being compared to some of Charity's exes, which is basically the worst thing you can be on The Bachelorette. An unemployed, chauvinistic meathead? That's fine. But reminiscent of somebody your daughter dated for six months when she was 17? Absolutely not!

Charlotte: When Charity starts chatting with her mom about whom she should choose, I understand where she learned the art of talking in circles. But I get where her mom is coming from! Moms can (and should) pick many things for their children, but a potential husband isn't one of them! That just makes for awkward Christmases!



Daniel: Despite, frankly, some very uncomfortable begging, Charity's mom refuses to pick her daughter's life partner for her. She's making the right decision. Sometimes I still get sh– from friends who say I gave them a bad burrito recommendation.

The final dates

Charlotte: Charity still needs help deciding, so it's time for the final dates! Which, due to a lack of budget this season, will be filmed in…their hotel rooms? With no sleeping over involved? None of this makes sense, especially not the poem Joey gives Charity from that greasy stranger in New Orleans that he's since had framed.



Daniel: Both final dates involve sitting on a couch for approximately nine minutes while the men give Charity gifts the producers pick–, oh wait sorry, gifts Joey and Dotun came up with themselves. Dotun gives Charity a "treasure hunt," which involves a lonely s'more on a wooden table. And just like that, it's time for Charity to pick which one of these men she's going to spend the rest of her life with (hypothetically)!

The proposal

Charlotte: Charity doesn't know who she wants, so it's a good thing Neil Lane has made the flight to Fiji so both men can look at rings! He probably passed Aaron B. in the airport.

Daniel: Why isn't Neil Lane The Golden Bachelor? (Recapper's note: A Google search into Neil Lane's relationship history proves very elusive, which I think is beautiful!)

Charlotte: Aaand, the loser is…Joey. I was worried for a sec — even a pro like me can fall for The Bachelor's editing! He gives a perfectly lovely (like him) speech, but when he goes to get on one knee, Charity grips him upright as tight as Jesse Palmer's suit.

Daniel: While she can't marry him, Charity tells Joey that she does love him, which is honestly even more cruel? Just tell him he smells or something. Give him a reason. In the sad Sprinter van ride back to the resort, Joey wonders, "When is it going to happen for me?" and that sound you heard was Charity's mom wailing.

Charlotte: I don't think there's been a force like this in the room since Tyler C. People look like their puppy was just shot execution-style. At the reunion, Joey and Charity have a very polite and monotone conversation that concludes in him wanting love and wishing her the best. Even Barb in the audience is more passionate than this, and The Bachelor put a gag order on her after last time!!

Daniel: The proposal is always the most anticlimactic part of this entire process for me because, ultimately, I don't really care about people falling in love. Does that make me an ill-equipped Bachelor recapper? I don't know and it doesn't matter. Anyway, Dotun towers over Charity and proposes to her. Instead of an engaged couple, they look like they're heading to the daddy-daughter dance.

Charlotte: Charity and Dotun are officially engaged, and all is well in the universe. She keeps saying, "I love you" like she's been holding it back for five weeks — oh wait, she has! The Bachelorette sticks her on a step stool for their joint interview to get them in the same shot. It's all very adorable and I have faith in them — well, more faith than I do in Kaity and Zach, who did not sit next to each other during last night's finale!! No better way to hard launch an engagement than to soft launch a breakup.

Daniel: Back in L.A., Charity and Dotun sit down with Jesse. With her clearly still unimpressed mother sitting feet away, Charity says marriage will come "sooner rather than later." But first, Dotun reveals that Charity is going to compete on Dancing with the Stars, which comes as a total surprise to Charity. What, you thought you were going to get to finally spend time with your new fiancé, Charity? Baby, The Bachelor machine does not rest. Get to stepping!

The next Bachelor

Charlotte: I owe another congratulations to the shaking and crying women of the audience, because Joey is officially your next Bachelor. Get ready to watch him slowly make so many mistakes that you start to hate him!!!

Daniel: As long as ABC doesn't pull a Felicity and make Joey cut off all his curls, I think we'll be fine. But you do have to worry about what skeletons lurk in the closet of a white man who moved to Hawaii to teach tennis.

Charlotte: After Joey "dates" the "girl" from the "audience" (Who knows if we'll ever see her again. Anyone else hear two gunshots and Jesse Palmer telling us to keep quiet?), our Bachelorette season officially comes to a close. It's been an honor guiding you along the way, Bachelor Nation — whatever "guidance" we provided.



Daniel: We'll see you next month when The Golden Bachelor arrives to make us all think about our parents having sex on a weekly basis.