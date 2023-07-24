If you're a Big fan who still kinda wishes you could nab a gig at MacMillan Toys, there might still be a chance.

In celebration of the film turning 35 in June, the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City has unveiled the largest Zoltar machine in the world. Standing 10 feet tall, the iconic fortune teller is located at Lucky Snake Arcade and costs $2 per clairvoyant reading.

As a refresher: Big, starring Tom Hanks, centers around a teen boy who wishes on Zoltar to become a 30-year-old man and, miraculously, wakes up as one.

For 35th Anniversary of “Big,” world’s biggest ZOLTAR debuts. Showboat Resort

"We are honored to officially become the largest arcade in the world with this installation of the world's largest Zoltar machine," Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner, said in a statement.

This isn't the first time Zoltar has been dusted off from the archives. In 2016, Hanks appeared in a sketch for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revisited the fortune-telling machine in hopes of turning 30 again.

"I learned being older isn't always what it's cracked up to be — a lesson I'm constantly learning every day at my age," Hanks explained to the machine, played by Colbert. "Just yesterday, I tried to jump on one of those big floor pianos and do a dance. I swear I heard my hip snap!"