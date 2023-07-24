Channel Tom Hanks in ‘Big’ for $2 at World’s Biggest Zoltar Fortune Teller in Atlantic City - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Channel Tom Hanks in ‘Big’ for $2 at World’s Biggest Zoltar Fortune Teller in Atlantic City

Standing at 10 feet tall, the iconic fortune teller is located at the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tom Hanks in Big (1988); Zoltar at Lucky Snake Arcade at The Showboat Resort20th Century Fox; Showboat Resort

If you're a Big fan who still kinda wishes you could nab a gig at MacMillan Toys, there might still be a chance.

In celebration of the film turning 35 in June, the Showboat Resort in Atlantic City has unveiled the largest Zoltar machine in the world. Standing 10 feet tall, the iconic fortune teller is located at Lucky Snake Arcade and costs $2 per clairvoyant reading.

As a refresher: Big, starring Tom Hanks, centers around a teen boy who wishes on Zoltar to become a 30-year-old man and, miraculously, wakes up as one.

ZOLTAR
For 35th Anniversary of “Big,” world’s biggest ZOLTAR debuts.Showboat Resort
Read More

"We are honored to officially become the largest arcade in the world with this installation of the world's largest Zoltar machine," Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner, said in a statement.

This isn't the first time Zoltar has been dusted off from the archives. In 2016, Hanks appeared in a sketch for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revisited the fortune-telling machine in hopes of turning 30 again.

"I learned being older isn't always what it's cracked up to be — a lesson I'm constantly learning every day at my age," Hanks explained to the machine, played by Colbert. "Just yesterday, I tried to jump on one of those big floor pianos and do a dance. I swear I heard my hip snap!"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.