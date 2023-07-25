Marie Roda is going to be a mom!

The Challenge alum revealed the exciting news on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a pink bikini.

"Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," the reality personality captioned the sweet snap.

Fans, friends and fellow MTV stars rushed to the comments section, writing sweet sentiments amid the Real World: St. Thomas alum's announcement.

"MARIE BREAK THE INTERNET. No one can say you can't keep a secret! You got this mama lion!" her Final Reckoning partner Cara Maria Sorbello wrote, while Real World: Skeletons star Nicole Zanatta added, "Yesss I love you and I can't wait to meet the mini you."

Zanatta also shared a carousel of photos from Roda's butterfly-themed baby shower, which featured a stunning pink-and-purple balloon arch and "butterfly kisses" signage.

"Marie, congrats on one of the greatest gifts in the world. This baby girl is so lucky to have you and is already loved by so many. Can't wait to meet her and I'm so f---ing proud of you. P.S. keep glowing," she captioned the photos.

Roda, who last appeared — and made the finals — on The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018 and most recently appeared on Season 3 of Ex on the Beach, did not share any additional details about her pregnancy.