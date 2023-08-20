Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3 - The Messenger
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3

The couple also share an 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter

Olivia Jakiel
JWPlayer

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer are now parents of three!

"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," Roemer wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of their little girl, spotlighting what appears to be a heart-shaped birthmark on the newborn's skin.

"We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast," the happy mom shared.

Murray shared his wife's post on his Instagram story with a caption that read, "Heart Full."

Chad Michael Murray, Sarah Roemer
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Summit Entertainment's "John Wick: Chapter Two" held at ArcLight Hollywood on January 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The One Tree Hill star announced he and Roemer were expanding their family in a July Instagram post. 

Read More

"Baby #3 loading… [heart] Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one," Murray captioned a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump.

In a follow-up post, the House of Wax alum added: "We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet. Thank you mama for carrying our pack — literally. Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5. I can hear it now — 'Uh oh, here come the Murrays.'"

The couple, who secretly wed in January 2015 after meeting on the set of their series, Chosen, the year prior, also share an 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, whose names they have never disclosed. 

This past Mother's Day, the Gilmore Girls actor penned a sweet tribute to the now-mom of three, writing in part, "I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother — but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good. I love you, Sarah."

