Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3
The couple also share an 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer are now parents of three!
"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," Roemer wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of their little girl, spotlighting what appears to be a heart-shaped birthmark on the newborn's skin.
"We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast," the happy mom shared.
Murray shared his wife's post on his Instagram story with a caption that read, "Heart Full."
The One Tree Hill star announced he and Roemer were expanding their family in a July Instagram post.
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’
- Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Oskerova Welcome First Baby
- Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby No. 3: ‘Thrilled’
- Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Welcome Baby No. 3
- 5SOS Guitarist Michael Clifford and Wife Crystal Are Expecting Their First Baby
"Baby #3 loading… [heart] Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one," Murray captioned a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump.
In a follow-up post, the House of Wax alum added: "We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet. Thank you mama for carrying our pack — literally. Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5. I can hear it now — 'Uh oh, here come the Murrays.'"
The couple, who secretly wed in January 2015 after meeting on the set of their series, Chosen, the year prior, also share an 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, whose names they have never disclosed.
This past Mother's Day, the Gilmore Girls actor penned a sweet tribute to the now-mom of three, writing in part, "I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother — but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good. I love you, Sarah."
