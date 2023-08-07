Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’ - The Messenger
Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’

'And from that moment, I kept thinking how I’d get to go home and tell my dad that I kissed Jamie Lee Curtis!' the actor said

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Chad Michael Murray and Jamie Lee CurtisSteve Granitz/FilmMagic; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray is reminiscing the moment he shared a kiss with Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Freaky Friday 20 years ago.

In an interview with Vulture, the actor — who played teen heartthrob, Jake, in the 2003 film — explained why Curtis locked lips with him behind-the-scenes, and how it benefited costar Lindsay Lohan.

"So Lindsay was really nervous, as anyone would be for a first onscreen kiss," he said. "And I guess Jamie, who's a total pro and has been doing this forever, was trying to relax her ... Somehow it gets to the point where I hear a knock on my trailer door. It's Jamie, and she goes, 'Come, come, come.' Now I'm in her trailer and Lindsay is in there. And Jamie says, 'We just want to talk to you about this onscreen kiss.' I'm like, 'Okay, great, whatever makes you comfortable. We're going to crush it.' And Jamie says, 'See? Don't even worry about it! You're just doing the work.'"

"Ultimately, long story short, Jamie goes, 'Forget about it, come here.' And she kisses me and pulls away and goes, 'See? It's easy! It's nothing! Right, Chad?' I'm like, 'Oh, it's great! Fantastic!'" Murray recalled. "And from that moment, I kept thinking how I’d get to go home and tell my dad that I kissed Jamie Lee Curtis! How cool is that? We grew up watching True LiesTrading PlacesHalloween to this day is my favorite horror movie. What a trooper she is for just leading the way and breaking it down so simplistically for Lindsay and trying to make her feel comfortable."

In a recent interview with the New York Times in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary, Lohan confirmed that Curtis helped her with the scene.

"Jamie showed up with such an infectious personality that set the tone for the whole day," Lohan said. "She immediately took me under her wing. I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it."

In celebration of the film's 20th anniversary, Murray recalled the moment he realized the movie became successful.

"I didn’t know," Murray said of whether or not the movie would be a hit. "Oblivious 19-year-old alert. I didn't know until I read an article the following year and I saw that Disney had the top movie in the action genre with Pirates of the Caribbean and the top comedy with Freaky Friday and the top animated movie [Finding Nemo]. That's when I realized it was successful. But I was just a kid running around, trying to make movies and live out a dream. Also, I was told to never read reviews. I still don't."

In May, multiple outlets reported that a sequel to the 2003 comedy is in the works, with Curtis and Lohan both reprising their roles.

The news comes on the heels of Curtis and Lohan's recent interview with the New York Times in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary. Both stars were enthusiastic about a possible return, with Curtis saying she initiated a conversation on the project.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," the actress explained. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

Freaky Friday grossed $160.8 million at the box office, and Curtis' performance was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe. Lohan took home an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

