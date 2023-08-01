Chad Kroeger Reacts to Nickelback Hate: ‘You Can Laugh Off 90% of It, But Some of It Hurts’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Chad Kroeger Reacts to Nickelback Hate: ‘You Can Laugh Off 90% of It, But Some of It Hurts’

An upcoming documentary, 'Hate to Love: Nickelback,' details the Canadian band's commercial success and complicated place in pop culture

Wendy Geller
An officially sanctioned documentary covering the commercial rise of — and subsequent disdain towards — Canadian band Nickelback is coming this fall, and frontman Chad Kroeger has plenty to say about his group's rocky reputation.

In a trailer for Hate to Love: Nickelback, Kroeger muses on the dichotomy of having enormous success while still being the No. 1 band music fans notoriously love to hate.

"We try to laugh it off," the singer says of the well-publicized negativity towards the group that has become a staple pop-culture reference. "You can laugh off about 90 percent of it. But some of it hurts."

Kroeger elaborates, "I don't have an identity without this band... I play Nickelback songs to Nickelback fans so I don't have to go and try to win over someone who doesn't like my band."

"That sounds like some very strange form of torture — probably for both of us," he adds, with a laugh.

Nickleback, formed in 1995, has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and was named the top group of the 2000s by Billboard based on their chart success. The band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in March.

Hate to Love: Nickelback, directed by British filmmaker Leigh Brooks, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. 

