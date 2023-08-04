Céline Dion’s Sister Shares Update on Singer’s Health 2 Months After Canceling Tour Dates - The Messenger
Céline Dion’s Sister Shares Update on Singer’s Health 2 Months After Canceling Tour Dates

'I honestly think she just needs to rest,' Claudette Dion said in a rare statement about the Grammy winner's Stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Mike Vulpo
Celine Dion attends Miu Miu Club event at Hippodrome d’Auteuil on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for miu miu

Céline Dion's family is sharing a rare health update on the singer.

Close to eight months after the Grammy winner announced she was diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome — a rare chronic condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms — her sister Claudette Dion is shining a light on her new reality. 

"When I call, and Céline is busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, who tells me she is working hard," Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal in a statement translated from French. "She is studying and learning from the world's best doctors specialized in this rare disease."

After canceling the remaining dates of her world tour in May, Céline simply remains focused on her health and wellness. 

"I honestly think she just needs to rest," Claudette said. "She's spent all her life above it all, trying to be the biggest and strongest. At some point, your 'little' heart and 'little' body are speaking to you. It's important."

While there is still much to learn about Stiff-person syndrome, Claudette and her family remain impressed with how Céline has handled the diagnosis. 

"We trust her," Claudette said. "It is within her. She has always been very disciplined at everything she's ever accomplished in her life." 

Back in December, Céline opened up about her diagnosis after taking time to privately research the condition.

"I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she said in an Instagram video. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

"I miss you so much," Céline added, "and I can't wait to be onstage talking to you in person."

