Celebrities are taking to social media to share their thoughts on former President Donald Trump's most recent indictment.

After news broke that a grand jury in Fulton County, Ga. indicted Trump on Monday, media personalities from actors and comedians to political advisors took to social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) with commentary. The former president is charged with trying to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia.

Eighteen of Trump's associates, including his attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, are also having charges brought against them. Trump is facing 13 felony counts, including a violation of the Georgia RICO Act that allows prosecutors to pursue charges against multiple actors in a criminal enterprise.

Comedian Patton Oswalt poked fun at just how many sets of indictments have been brought forward against the former president, writing, "I liked his earlier, funnier indictments." This is the fourth set of criminal charges brought in 2023 against Trump.

Actor Michael Rapaport, known recently for roles in shows such as Only Murders in the Building and Atypical, joked about his excitement to see Trump's mugshot and him dressed in prison orange.

"Orange is the new Orange," he wrote. "I cannot wait for the real one to drop."

Actor John Cusack seemingly expressed his amazement after political analyst Brain J. Karem wondered if this latest indictment would mean that the former president is facing over 100 felony charges.

"Oh yeah," Cusack simply wrote.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko poked fun at the indictment of Jenna Ellis, an attorney who worked alongside Giuliani for Trump. Ellis is charged with writing memos that implied Pence had the authority to block Biden’s win.

Parkhomenko referred to an infamous photo of Ellis reacting to Rudy Giuliani farting in court on camera, writing "Jenna Ellis, who got covid by way of Rudy Giuliani farting on her on camera at a public event, has been indicted in Georgia with Rudy Giuliani."

Tom Arnold, known for his roles on shows like Roseanne and The Jackie Thomas Show, reacted to Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, being the one to secure these historic criminal charges against Trump.

He wrote, "Why do black women have to keep doing the Republican’s dirty work for them?"

Actor Dean Cain, known for his work in series like Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, took to X to simply share information about the indictment by reposting a link to the full indictment document from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney.

Actor James Woods voiced his support for Trump following the fourth set of indictments, writing that he considers Democrats bringing charges against their opponents in the lead-up to an election "un-American."

Former President Donald Trump looks on during Round 3 at the LIV Golf-Bedminster 2023 at the Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., on August 13, 2023. Timothy A. Clark/AFP via Getty Images

"I’m fascinated by this banana republic stuff going on right now in the presidential election," Woods wrote. "It feels so unAmerican. I mean, let the voters decide, for God’s sake. Prosecuting your opponent when you have all the power leaves a bitter cloud in the political atmosphere. This move will go down in history as the Bud Lite fiasco of modern politics."

Randy Quaid also took expressed his disagreement with the charges being brought against Trump in several posts, criticizing both the left and Hillary Clinton and advocating for another Trump presidency.

"Hillary Rodham Clinton, go directly to Hell," he wrote. "Do not pass Go."

"The more the corrupt left indict him," he continued, "the more Americans invite Trump to be our President."

Comedian Terrence K. Williams also spoke out against Trump's critics, arguing that an indictment was always the goal of his opponents.

"Trump was indicted on the First day he said 'Make America Great Again.' I stand with President Trump," he wrote on X.