Celebrity Real Estate: What $88 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills
Prepare to pay up if you want to live in the 90210 zip code just like Drake and Robbie Williams
One lucky homeowner is going to need much more than some “Hotline Bling” to afford this property.
Less than a year after paying top dollar for a Beverly Hills mansion, Drake has decided to list his unique property on the market with an asking price of $88 million.
While the price tag is enough to cause jaws to drop, the amenities may just leave you begging for an invite to the next open house.
- Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Isn’t a ‘Good Idea for Me’
- What Happened to ‘Selling Sunset’ Defector Christine Quinn’s Crypto Brokerage, RealOpen?
- Shark Tanks, M&M’s, and Dinosaur Bones: Inside the World of Celebrity Real Estate
- Garcelle Beauvais Has ‘Been in Touch’ with Jamie Foxx’s Family: He’s ‘Really Strong’
- ‘Grave Dancer’ Real Estate Legend Sam Zell Dies
According to the property’s official website, the celebrity compound sits on nearly three-level acres boasting unrivaled privacy and security. Once you get keys to go behind the gates, prepare to enjoy a garage for 11 cars, a wine cellar, a gym and game room.
Facts and Figures:
- Price: $88 Million
- Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.
- 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms
- 24,260 square feet
- Listing Agents: Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group
Selling Points:
In just the main house alone, future residents can start their day by exploring a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room.
Later on in the afternoon, feel free to explore the library, wine cellar and a family room that doubles as a professional screening room. Given the Beverly Hills location, expect plenty of Southern California sunshine as you step outside to experience 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds.
And at the end of the evening, enjoy picture-perfect views of the city while lounging in the mosaic-tiled pool.
With Drake and English pop star Robbie Williams serving as previous owners, there's only one question left: Are you sold yet?
Drake's team did not respond to a request for comment. TMZ was first to report the listing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment