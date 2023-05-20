The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Celebrity Real Estate: What $88 Million Can Get You in Beverly Hills

    Prepare to pay up if you want to live in the 90210 zip code just like Drake and Robbie Williams

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    One lucky homeowner is going to need much more than some “Hotline Bling” to afford this property.

    Less than a year after paying top dollar for a Beverly Hills mansion, Drake has decided to list his unique property on the market with an asking price of $88 million. 

    Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

    While the price tag is enough to cause jaws to drop, the amenities may just leave you begging for an invite to the next open house. 

    According to the property’s official website, the celebrity compound sits on nearly three-level acres boasting unrivaled privacy and security. Once you get keys to go behind the gates, prepare to enjoy a garage for 11 cars, a wine cellar, a gym and game room.

    Facts and Figures:

    • Price: $88 Million
    • Location: Beverly Hills, Calif. 
    • 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms
    • 24,260 square feet
    • Listing Agents: Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group

    Selling Points:

    In just the main house alone, future residents can start their day by exploring a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room.

    Later on in the afternoon, feel free to explore the library, wine cellar and a family room that doubles as a professional screening room. Given the Beverly Hills location, expect plenty of Southern California sunshine as you step outside to experience 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds.

    And at the end of the evening, enjoy picture-perfect views of the city while lounging in the mosaic-tiled pool.

    With Drake and English pop star Robbie Williams serving as previous owners, there's only one question left: Are you sold yet?

    Drake's team did not respond to a request for comment. TMZ was first to report the listing.

