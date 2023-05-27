Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in Nashville

Trisha Yearwood is preparing to say goodbye to her Nashville home.

The country music singer recently put her historic residence in the heart of Brentwood, Tenn., on the market for $4.5 million.

Situated on 4.42 acres with two gated entrances, the property became a special home for both Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks as they worked on their respective projects.

"When I bought this house in 2000, I was looking for a place that would be my sanctuary," Yearwood told People. "The minute I stepped foot inside, I knew this was the place. Even when I moved to Oklahoma, I just couldn't part with this house. Garth and I would make the house home base when we were in Nashville working on music or visiting friends."

Whether hosting family gatherings, band Christmas parties, poker nights or pool parties, Yearwood is grateful her space could hold special memories for loved ones.

Trisha Yearwood gives fans a glimpse into her chef's kitchen. (Credit: Williams Sonoma)

“Everyone who entered the house felt that sense of welcome and sanctuary," she said. "It's bittersweet to sell this place that means so much to me.”

Facts and Figures:

Price: $4.5 Million

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

5 bedrooms, 7 baths

6,553 square feet

Listing Agent: Lorie Lytle of Fridrich & Clark Realty, LLC

Selling Points:

For 11 seasons, Trisha filmed her Food Network cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on this estate. But now, it’s time to bid farewell to a home that was first built in 1920.

While the property has undergone many renovations, including an updated gourmet kitchen, it’s the small touches that make a big difference.

A mix of brick and hardwood floors with freshly painted interiors and outdoor spaces make this house feel like a true home.

Plus, multiple porches allow you to enjoy morning coffee or afternoon tea in the great outdoors.

"This classic residence has a storied history, hosting some of Tennessee’s most influential people," Fridrich & Clark Realty wrote on Instagram. "Now, you have the opportunity to make it part of your legacy."