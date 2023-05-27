The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in Nashville

    After filming 11 seasons of 'Trisha's Southern Kitchen' in her Tennessee home, Trisha Yearwood is ready to say goodbye to the property

    Published
    Mike Vulpo and Amanda Williams
    Courtesy of Tricia Yearwood/William Sonoma

    Trisha Yearwood is preparing to say goodbye to her Nashville home.

    The country music singer recently put her historic residence in the heart of Brentwood, Tenn., on the market for $4.5 million.

    Situated on 4.42 acres with two gated entrances, the property became a special home for both Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks as they worked on their respective projects. 

    "When I bought this house in 2000, I was looking for a place that would be my sanctuary," Yearwood told People. "The minute I stepped foot inside, I knew this was the place. Even when I moved to Oklahoma, I just couldn't part with this house. Garth and I would make the house home base when we were in Nashville working on music or visiting friends."

    Read More

    Whether hosting family gatherings, band Christmas parties, poker nights or pool parties, Yearwood is grateful her space could hold special memories for loved ones. 

    Tricia Yearwood Nashville home
    Trisha Yearwood gives fans a glimpse into her chef's kitchen. (Credit: Williams Sonoma)

    “Everyone who entered the house felt that sense of welcome and sanctuary," she said. "It's bittersweet to sell this place that means so much to me.” 

    Facts and Figures:

    • Price: $4.5 Million
    • Location: Brentwood, Tenn.
    • 5 bedrooms, 7 baths
    • 6,553 square feet
    • Listing Agent: Lorie Lytle of Fridrich & Clark Realty, LLC
    Tricia Yearwood Nashville home

    Selling Points:

    For 11 seasons, Trisha filmed her Food Network cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on this estate. But now, it’s time to bid farewell to a home that was first built in 1920.

    While the property has undergone many renovations, including an updated gourmet kitchen, it’s the small touches that make a big difference.

    Tricia Yearwood Nashville home

    A mix of brick and hardwood floors with freshly painted interiors and outdoor spaces make this house feel like a true home.

    Plus, multiple porches allow you to enjoy morning coffee or afternoon tea in the great outdoors.

    "This classic residence has a storied history, hosting some of Tennessee’s most influential people," Fridrich & Clark Realty wrote on Instagram. "Now, you have the opportunity to make it part of your legacy."

