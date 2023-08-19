Lori Harvey knows how to throw a party. Before pumpkin spice season arrives, the model made the most of the lingering hot days left of summer. For the launch of her swimwear line, she stepped out at the celebratory pool party in runway-ready style: a polka-dot dress from designer Jean Paul Gaultier, YSL earrings and Magda Butrym pumps.

"The @YevrahSwim launch event was a success!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much to everyone that helped make this possible and everybody that came and supported me and my brand!"

Harvey isn't the only star celebrating fashion success this week. The Messenger searched social media, red carpets and the hottest parties to see who pulled off winning looks. See who deserves a round of applause this week for their eye for style.

Best Game Day Look: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Take me out to the ball game style hall of fame! Instead of wearing a team jersey, the High School Musical actress supported her fiancé Cole Tucker with an oversized button-down and KSUBI jeans at Dodger Stadium.

Best Floral Dresses: Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

This takes mommy and me to another level: While enjoying an Italian vacation, The Kardashians star and her daughter wore matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses before sailing off into the sunset, literally.

Best Concert Look: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

As the Jonas Brothers kicked off The Tour this week, Nick Jonas had the support of his wife at multiple shows. While the actress deserves praise for her opening night ensemble, fans are also loving her floral two-piece set that is perfect for dancing during all the hits.

Best Matching Family Style: Kane and Katelyn Brown

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown Katelyn Brown/Instagram

On beach days, this family wears pink! Before kicking off a brand-new school year, the country singer and his wife (in Tribe Kelley) took their daughters to the ocean for one last summer vacation. No. 1 on the packing list? Pink swimsuits, of course.

Best Summer Bikini: Normani

Normani Marc Patrick/BFA.com

While supporting Lori Harvey's new fashion brand, the "Motivation" singer reminded fashion lovers that summer is far from over when she modeled a $100 bikini top and sarong from Yevrah Swim.

Best Party Dress: Allison Holker

Allison Holker Ramy Brook

While celebrating Ramy Brook's new fall collection, the So You Think You Can Dance alum and stylist Lisa Marie Cameron opted for a dress from the designer and a black bag by Celine.

Best Under $50 Look: Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Looking stylish doesn't have to break the bank. While enjoying a sunny day in the Big Apple, the influencer sported Aerie's corset denim halter dress. WIth a pair of hoop earrings, Reese Witherspoon's daughter slayed the streets of New York City.

Best Pajamas Set: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Sophie Turner/Instagram

What's the best gift you can give your rockstar husband on his birthday? Pajamas, obviously. Turner gifted the Jonas Brothers member a pair of striped pjs that proved to be comfortable and the perfect match with his wife's eveningwear.