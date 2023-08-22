Mayim Bialik will not host Celebrity Jeopardy! amid the actors' and writers' strike.
In a press release issued Monday, ABC announced that the competition series will return for Season 2 on Sept. 27. However, fan favorite Ken Jennings will be the sole host, not Bialik, per multiple outlets.
The Messenger reached out to a rep for Bialik and ABC for comment.
Though Bialik, who is a SAG-AFTRA member, and Jennings both hosted the traditional Jeopardy! series, Bialik was the only host of the celebrity version's debut season.
She was noticeably missing from episodes of Jeopardy! in May amid the writers' strike (the actors' strike began in mid-July). The series' showrunner Michael Davies previously said that clues for the upcoming season were written before the strike, so they will not be recycled as they were this season.
Jeopardy! writers Michele Loud and Jim Rhine were on the picket lines in the first week of the writers' strike. Loud said at the time, per Variety, "Our words are on the screen every night. There is no 'Jeopardy' without writers. Without us it's just an empty blue screen."
