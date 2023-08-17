Have you ever wanted to live the celebrity life? Even just for a weekend? Well, you can.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Home on the Beach

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are letting fans stay at their Southern California beach house, for a fee. It looks like the gesture was all Kutcher's idea as he sprung it on his wife of eight years in a video shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach," he said. Kunis couldn't help but laugh at her fellow That '70s Show alum and asked, "Like, in real life?"

Kutcher got Kunis on board as fans can book a stay at the two-bedroom, one-bathroom Santa Barbara County home via Airbnb. Based on its description, the home can host up to four guests at a time.

The quaint unit features a private jacuzzi, but is also just a few short steps from the beach. It's made complete with a breakfast nook, cozy living room, and spacious outdoor patio. It touts nearby trails where guests can "take in gorgeous panoramic views" and is close to local eateries and boutiques that are "just steps away from the coastline."

The couple also vows to "capture some content" with guests "to commemorate your SoCal stay."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Mexican Estate

If you're planning a getaway to Mexico, the former home of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is up for grabs on Airbnb for $718/night. The estate, given the "appropriate" moniker Casa Cortez, sits in a gated community between downtown Cabo San Lucas and Palmilla.

It includes four bedrooms, five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and can hold up to eight guests. Each suite has its own private balcony.

The inside of the 5,100-square-foot home is filled with "beautiful limestone and exotic hardwoods," while the exterior has a terrace, infinity pool, hot tub and barbecue pit.

Sonny and Cher's Bungalow

Fans can also stay at the Los Angeles home Sonny and Cher once shared for $600/night. Built in 1954, the estate, designed by famed architect Greta Grossman, has undergone a full makeover that accentuates the pair's style. It's a "mid-century-meets-boho-chic" theme. Guests can enjoy a "treehouse view" into San Fernando Valley.

The Lake Hollywood home is near War Bros. and Universal Studios, as well as Hollywood and the Hollywood Reservoir. It has one bedroom and one bathroom and can house four guests.

Julie Andrews' Rubber House

Julie Andrews' former Accord, N.Y., home is a favorite for fans (price varies depending on stay dates). The unique design, known as The Rubber House, served as "an architectural case study" that is now "nestled in prehistoric boulders" for a private getaway, per its Airbnb listing.

Before Andrews called it home, it belonged to Eugene Loring and his partner, who worked as a chef.

Hosting four guests at a time, it has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Jimi Hendrix's Hawaiian Gingerbread Home

This Maui cottage served as Jimi Hendrix's home in 1970 when he taped his documentary Rainbow Bridge.

Built in the 1930s, it sits on 4.5 acres "of lush beauty" and features a studio cottage, quaint kitchenette and modern bathroom.

The "high cathedral ceilings" make room for the spacious windows, giving guests a view of the stunning greenery. It offers a seasonal stream, organic veggie farm and an assortment of fruit trees like mango, papaya and bananas.

It's a short drive from the airport and Costco, and it is not far from local restaurants and beloved towns like Paia and Haiku. Guests can stay here for $254/night.