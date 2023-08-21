Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare has abruptly shut down due to allegations of theft, embezzlement and verbal abuse between its co-owner, Moneer "Moe" Issa, and head chef, César Ramirez.

Per documents obtained by The Messenger, Ramirez — a Mexican-born, self-made chef — filed a complaint against co-owner Issa and the restaurant's holding company Manhattan Fare Corp. on July 24, claiming millions of dollars worth of damages for breach of contract, unpaid wages, defamation and more.

According to the complaint, Ramirez claimed he was "arbitrarily terminated." Additionally, the chef claimed Issa abruptly shut down the restaurant hours before it was set to open, leaving hundreds of upcoming reservations unaccounted for. Ramirez also accused Issa of having "withdrawn, diverted and misappropriated" $400,000 from the company.

Ramirez also hit Issa with a $25 million defamation claim after Issa alleged the chef verbally abused his staff.

In his response, Issa — who had discovered that Ramirez had allegedly been stealing company equipment and $30,000 worth of bottles of the rare Burgundy wine Domaine de la Romanée-Conti — stated that he didn't embezzle the $400,000, but "safeguarded the Company funds by removing them from the Company's operating account," according to documents obtained by The Messenger.

"[Ramirez] also has exposed the Company to potential liability for having kitchen staff work overtime without compensation along with consistently abusive behavior to restaurant staff and customers," Issa's legal letter said.

Ramirez allegedly said in his July complaint that he was actually reclaiming property he loaned the restaurant.

In 2014, some former employees filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that Ramirez made racist remarks and openly berated employees, according to The Guardian.

"It was psychologically exhausting," a former kitchen employee told Insider of working at Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare.

According to the documents, Ramirez asked for an injunction to allow him to reopen the restaurant and return as head chef, which the court granted on Wednesday. However, the restaurant still remains closed.

A hearing has been scheduled on Sept. 21 in Brooklyn to settle the dispute.

The Messenger has reached out to Brooklyn Fare, as well as legal representatives for Ramirez and Issa, but has not yet heard back.