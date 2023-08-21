Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare has abruptly shut down due to allegations of theft, embezzlement and verbal abuse between its co-owner, Moneer "Moe" Issa, and head chef, César Ramirez.
Per documents obtained by The Messenger, Ramirez — a Mexican-born, self-made chef — filed a complaint against co-owner Issa and the restaurant's holding company Manhattan Fare Corp. on July 24, claiming millions of dollars worth of damages for breach of contract, unpaid wages, defamation and more.
According to the complaint, Ramirez claimed he was "arbitrarily terminated." Additionally, the chef claimed Issa abruptly shut down the restaurant hours before it was set to open, leaving hundreds of upcoming reservations unaccounted for. Ramirez also accused Issa of having "withdrawn, diverted and misappropriated" $400,000 from the company.
Ramirez also hit Issa with a $25 million defamation claim after Issa alleged the chef verbally abused his staff.
In his response, Issa — who had discovered that Ramirez had allegedly been stealing company equipment and $30,000 worth of bottles of the rare Burgundy wine Domaine de la Romanée-Conti — stated that he didn't embezzle the $400,000, but "safeguarded the Company funds by removing them from the Company's operating account," according to documents obtained by The Messenger.
"[Ramirez] also has exposed the Company to potential liability for having kitchen staff work overtime without compensation along with consistently abusive behavior to restaurant staff and customers," Issa's legal letter said.
Ramirez allegedly said in his July complaint that he was actually reclaiming property he loaned the restaurant.
- Celebrity Chef Bans All Vegans From Restaurant: ‘They Can F— Off’
- Celebrity Chef Says ‘The Bear’ TV Show Is Setting Restaurants Back ’20 Years’
- Court Docs Show New Horrifying Accusations in Case Between Chef-Owners of LA Hotspot Horses
- Buddha Lo Reflects on Winning ‘Top Chef’ Season 20 and Making History (Exclusive)
- Nigerian Chef Attempts World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon at Over 96 Hours
- Meet The Thirst-Trapping Chefs of Social Media
In 2014, some former employees filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that Ramirez made racist remarks and openly berated employees, according to The Guardian.
"It was psychologically exhausting," a former kitchen employee told Insider of working at Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare.
According to the documents, Ramirez asked for an injunction to allow him to reopen the restaurant and return as head chef, which the court granted on Wednesday. However, the restaurant still remains closed.
A hearing has been scheduled on Sept. 21 in Brooklyn to settle the dispute.
The Messenger has reached out to Brooklyn Fare, as well as legal representatives for Ramirez and Issa, but has not yet heard back.
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment