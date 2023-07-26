Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56: Billy Corgan, Chuck D, Kathy Hilton, More Stars Pay Tribute to Singer
Celebrities are remembering the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer after her family confirmed her death in a statement Wednesday
Celebrities from all walks of the industry are mourning the death of Irish pop singer Sinéad O'Connor, whose family confirmed her death to Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann Wednesday. An official cause of death has not been confirmed. She was 56.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton shared what O'Connor's music meant to her and her family, writing on social media: "The last 3 days of my Mother's life this angel's music played over and over. Nothing else."
Comedian and author Rob Delaney also reflected on his connection to O'Connor and her music in a series of messages posted to Twitter – which has recently been rebranded to X – Wednesday.
- Phoebe Bridgers Remembers Sinéad O’Connor: ‘It’s Abuse to Be Told to Shut Up and Sing’
- Russell Crowe Tweets Sweet Remembrance of Sinead O’Connor
- Autopsy Will Be Performed on Sinéad O’Connor, Coroner Says, After ‘No Medical Cause of Death Given’
- Pink and Brandi Carlile Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in Tribute to Late Singer
- Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Known for Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ Dead at 56
"I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom," he wrote. "My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty."
Delaney added in a follow-up tweet: "Her book is very special and is one of those few special things I've encountered in my life that made me confident there's something else out there beyond us that is good, that this world tries to make us forget. I love you Sinéad. Thank you."
Chuck D, frontman of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, also paid tribute to O'Connor, who wore the group's logo on her head when Chuck "protested the Grammys in 1989 because they refused to recognize rap music – and hip-hop – as a legitimate musical category."
In a tweet, he wrote, "Rest In Beats and PowEr Sinead O Connor who always Brought The Noise." He paired the message with a link to the Bring the Noise app and a message that said the two were mutually "supportive of each others works for many years."
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan reposted an old black-and-white picture of O'Connor, simply writing, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor," while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and rapper Ice-T wrote in a tweet of his own, "Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy."
Maril Davis, who serves as executive producer of Outlander, wrote on Twitter: "On behalf of the entire cast & crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead's passing. She was an incredible talent & working with her on this season's main title song was a true honor. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time."
Country singer Margo Price added, "I hope Sinéad O’Connor finds the peace she’s been seeking. I’ll never forget watching her rip up a photograph of Pope on SNL in an act of protest against sex abuse in the Catholic Church and thinking, what a badass. Way ahead of her time and gone too soon."
Ireland's taoiseach – or Prime Minister – Leo Varadkar, added in a statement on social media: "Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music."
The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death comes after her son, Shane O'Connor, died by suicide in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was being monitored for mental health concerns. He was 17.
O'Connor shares son Shane with musician Dónal Lunny. She is also mom to three other children: Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment