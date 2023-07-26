Celebrities from all walks of the industry are mourning the death of Irish pop singer Sinéad O'Connor, whose family confirmed her death to Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann Wednesday. An official cause of death has not been confirmed. She was 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton shared what O'Connor's music meant to her and her family, writing on social media: "The last 3 days of my Mother's life this angel's music played over and over. Nothing else."

Comedian and author Rob Delaney also reflected on his connection to O'Connor and her music in a series of messages posted to Twitter – which has recently been rebranded to X – Wednesday.

"I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom," he wrote. "My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty."

Delaney added in a follow-up tweet: "Her book is very special and is one of those few special things I've encountered in my life that made me confident there's something else out there beyond us that is good, that this world tries to make us forget. I love you Sinéad. Thank you."

Chuck D, frontman of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, also paid tribute to O'Connor, who wore the group's logo on her head when Chuck "protested the Grammys in 1989 because they refused to recognize rap music – and hip-hop – as a legitimate musical category."

In a tweet, he wrote, "Rest In Beats and PowEr Sinead O Connor who always Brought The Noise." He paired the message with a link to the Bring the Noise app and a message that said the two were mutually "supportive of each others works for many years."

Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56. Read five things you might not know about the late singer-songwriter. Paul Bergen/Redferns

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan reposted an old black-and-white picture of O'Connor, simply writing, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor," while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and rapper Ice-T wrote in a tweet of his own, "Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy."

Maril Davis, who serves as executive producer of Outlander, wrote on Twitter: "On behalf of the entire cast & crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead's passing. She was an incredible talent & working with her on this season's main title song was a true honor. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time."

Country singer Margo Price added, "I hope Sinéad O’Connor finds the peace she’s been seeking. I’ll never forget watching her rip up a photograph of Pope on SNL in an act of protest against sex abuse in the Catholic Church and thinking, what a badass. Way ahead of her time and gone too soon."

Ireland's taoiseach – or Prime Minister – Leo Varadkar, added in a statement on social media: "Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death comes after her son, Shane O'Connor, died by suicide in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was being monitored for mental health concerns. He was 17.

O'Connor shares son Shane with musician Dónal Lunny. She is also mom to three other children: Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.