Celebrities Who Have Left California

California may be the ideal place to launch an entertainment career, but the Golden State is no longer endgame for several Hollywood notables.

Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio recently tweeted that he was leaving California after "45 years," bringing to mind several well-known celebs who have also made their exit — albeit for different reasons.

Baio said he felt "forced out" of California because his family didn't feel safe there. "I'm afraid to go to the mall, my wife and kid are afraid to go to the mall," he said on the Fox News program Jesse Watters Primetime last week. "Between the homeless defecating on the sidewalk, doing drugs on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, illegal aliens all over the place, laws mean nothing, crime is out of control, graffiti on everything."

Scott Baio. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

While Baio left the state for political reasons — "If you voted for what you have there, stay. If you didn't, leave," he said — other celebrities left California to improve the lives of their families, get some much needed perspective or to find a change of pace.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Katy Perry relocated from Hollywood to Kentucky. She explained why on an episode of Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast. "I’m living in Kentucky, and I have for almost a month now. And that’s quite an amazing experience. Because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America," Perry said. She also called Hollywood a "bubble."

She added: "You need to remember that because I think you can understand people better."

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Wahlberg left California for Nevada in October of last year, according to Page Six. He told E! News in April that the move was the best thing for his family. "I spent lots of time in LA pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs," he said.

"My daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player and my youngest son is a golfer. This made a lot more sense for us," he said on The Talk. However, he's not giving up acting — he has plans to make Nevada "Hollywood 2.0," and just opened the second location of his burger chain Wahlburgers on the Vegas Strip.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Thor actor said he moved back to his home country of Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids in 2015 because he didn't need to be in California for his career anymore. The change was a refreshing one for the actor. "When you’re suffocated by the work, every conversation that you’re having and every billboard you’re seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective," he told The Sunday Telegraph. "There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing." In 2020, Hemsworth convinced his brother Liam to leave the States and relocate back to Australia.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Podcaster Joe Rogan announced on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2020 that he wanted to leave "overcrowded" California and had relocated to Austin, Texas. "When you look at the traffic, the economic disparity, the homelessness problem… I think there are too many people," he said of Los Angeles. Elon Musk also later moved to Texas, which has no state income tax.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Dawson reportedly sold her LA home in 2021 for $2.3 million, according to the New York Post, after she decided to move in with then-boyfriend and New Jersey senator Cory Booker. "It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense," Dawson told Kevin Smith on "Jay and Silent Bob Go To The Mooby's," referencing the height of the COVID pandemic. Sadly, the couple announced their split in February of 2022.

Busy Phillips

Busy Philipps. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Phillips left California amid concerns about her health, according to an interview with Shondaland: "I don’t know one f—ing person in Los Angeles who doesn’t have Irritable Bowel Syndrome. It’s why we all give up gluten and wheat, but maybe it’s the toxicity of the city. I don’t know, just a theory," she said. She also expressed concerns about the air quality. "When the fires started again, I just had this real lightning bolt moment where I turned to Marc and said, 'We have to leave. We have to go to clean air.'" (She and her husband Marc Silverstein quietly separated in 2021.)

Phillips went to New York with her family, originally for just a few weeks — but she noticed an immediate improvement to her health and she got a call from Tina Fey for a role in the Peacock show Girls5Eva, which would film in New York. "If I hadn't been in New York she never would've brought it up," she said, "I just felt gross in LA, and I needed to get out for a while."