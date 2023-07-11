Celebrities Are Giving Fans a Look Into Their Private Jets

Fans no longer have to wonder what it might be like to own a private jet, as celebrities are opening their cabin doors and allowing a peek inside.

Despite the criticism that many celebs have faced from environmentalists who say that short, private flights are contributing to the climate crisis, the number of influential people who own aircraft is growing. An episode of The Kardashians went viral after Kim Kardashian showed off the interior of her custom-designed G650ER plane, and now, other celebs are joining in to show off theirs.

The Messenger rounded up some of the best, most in-depth tours of celebrity private jet tours so curious fans can see a glimpse inside.

Kim Kardashian

One of the most aesthetically pleasing aircrafts on the list, Kardashian was rumored to have spent $150 million on her private jet. The interior is made from light-finish wood, and features cream-colored seating.

Kardashian has even set some strict guidelines for passengers on her jet — in an episode of The Kardashians, Kim asks her sister Kendall Jenner not to board right after she received a spray tan.

"Have you seen the cashmere seats?" Kardashian said to Jenner in the episode. "You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats."

DJ Khaled

Ever wonder what it's like to shop for your own airplane? On Instagram, DJ Khaled took fans along as he toured a Boeing 767-200, saying that he wanted to "feel like Drake." The jet appears to be completely furnished, complete with bedrooms, bathrooms and a main sitting area.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The formerly royal couple inadvertently gave audiences a glimpse into the private jet they rent out when they filmed their journey moving from the UK to the U.S. in 2020, in their Netflix show Meghan & Harry. The couple flew on a Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign which seats 12, can hit top speeds of 592 miles per hour and is valued at about $6.5 million.

John Travolta

Although the massive Boeing plane isn't privately owned by him, John Travolta stepped up to give a tour of the aircraft company's private business jet. According to Travolta, who is a licensed Boeing 707, 737 and 747 pilot, the jet is much more luxurious than your average private jet and looks like "a large apartment."

The jet seats up to 19 passengers and is complete with recliners, sofas, a TV and dining tables — for either meals or business meetings.