Celebrate Hot Cowboys With ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon and More Streaming Westerns - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Celebrate Hot Cowboys With ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon and More Streaming Westerns

Pluto TV has wrangled all the best cowboy content into one place, for free, through Sept. 10

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner are expected to return for “Yellowstone” Season 5.Paramount Network

Howdy there, pardner! You in the mood for some horsin' around? Pluto TV has taken a cue from Barbie, Oppenheimer and all the other unexpectedly horse-heavy hits of the season to take part in what we've personally been calling Hot Horse Summer. From now until Sept. 10, the free streaming service is going full cowboy, streaming the best that the West has to offer 24/7. That includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone, a marathon of Oscar-winning Westerns, a celebration of movies set in Texas, a marathon of Magnificent Seven movies, and, best of all, a marathon of "the handsomest TV/film cowboys." Pluto TV, you have our attention.

Here's a full rundown of everything the service is offering in honor of Hot Horse Summer (TM pending).

'Yellowstone' marathon

All four completed seasons will stream twice on the More TV Drama channel. First, Seasons 1 and 2 will air Saturday, Aug. 19–Sunday, Aug. 20, while Seasons 3 and 4 will air Saturday, Aug. 26–Sunday, Aug. 27.

Read More

Then, all four seasons will air from Friday, Sept. 1–Monday, Sept. 4. Currently, the only other way to watch the entire series, including the first half of Season 5, is with a Peacock subscription.

24/7 streaming options

Pluto TV has some channels that will be playing that cowboy content at all times, including: Pluto TV Westerns, Western TV, CMT Pluto TV, Gunsmoke and Heartland. There's also a selection of "Westerns Weeks TV" that includes programs like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Lonesome Dove.

'The Magnificent Seven' marathon

Tune into Pluto TV Westerns beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. ET for this 1960 classic and its sequels.

Movies about Texas

Tune into Pluto TV Westerns beginning Thursday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m. ET for a "slew of shows" that take place in Texas, including No Country for Old Men and The Alamo.

Oscar winners

Pluto TV Westerns will be running a marathon of Oscar-winning Western films beginning Monday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

Hot cowboys

Lasso yourself some eye candy with this inspired marathon of handsome cowboys, including Clark Gable, Paul Newman, Kevin Costner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liam Hemsworth and more. It begins Wednesday, Aug 30 at 9 a.m. ET on Pluto TV Westerns.

And if you find yourself hankering for more marathon content for free, Pluto TV has also been airing all of Ken Jennings' Jeopardy winning streak.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.