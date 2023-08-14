Howdy there, pardner! You in the mood for some horsin' around? Pluto TV has taken a cue from Barbie, Oppenheimer and all the other unexpectedly horse-heavy hits of the season to take part in what we've personally been calling Hot Horse Summer. From now until Sept. 10, the free streaming service is going full cowboy, streaming the best that the West has to offer 24/7. That includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone, a marathon of Oscar-winning Westerns, a celebration of movies set in Texas, a marathon of Magnificent Seven movies, and, best of all, a marathon of "the handsomest TV/film cowboys." Pluto TV, you have our attention.

Here's a full rundown of everything the service is offering in honor of Hot Horse Summer (TM pending).

'Yellowstone' marathon

All four completed seasons will stream twice on the More TV Drama channel. First, Seasons 1 and 2 will air Saturday, Aug. 19–Sunday, Aug. 20, while Seasons 3 and 4 will air Saturday, Aug. 26–Sunday, Aug. 27.

Then, all four seasons will air from Friday, Sept. 1–Monday, Sept. 4. Currently, the only other way to watch the entire series, including the first half of Season 5, is with a Peacock subscription.

24/7 streaming options

Pluto TV has some channels that will be playing that cowboy content at all times, including: Pluto TV Westerns, Western TV, CMT Pluto TV, Gunsmoke and Heartland. There's also a selection of "Westerns Weeks TV" that includes programs like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Lonesome Dove.

'The Magnificent Seven' marathon

Tune into Pluto TV Westerns beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. ET for this 1960 classic and its sequels.

Movies about Texas

Tune into Pluto TV Westerns beginning Thursday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m. ET for a "slew of shows" that take place in Texas, including No Country for Old Men and The Alamo.

Oscar winners

Pluto TV Westerns will be running a marathon of Oscar-winning Western films beginning Monday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

Hot cowboys

Lasso yourself some eye candy with this inspired marathon of handsome cowboys, including Clark Gable, Paul Newman, Kevin Costner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liam Hemsworth and more. It begins Wednesday, Aug 30 at 9 a.m. ET on Pluto TV Westerns.

And if you find yourself hankering for more marathon content for free, Pluto TV has also been airing all of Ken Jennings' Jeopardy winning streak.