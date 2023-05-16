The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    CBS Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule, and More

    'FBI,' 'The Equalizer' and more return this fall!

    Megan Vick
    CBS fans can rest assured that the fall TV lineup for the most-watched broadcast channel is going to remain largely the same. Even though audiences said goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons, the flagship series and NCIS: Hawai'i remain on the schedule. The FBI franchise is also staying put, along with Blue Bloods and The Equalizer. Meanwhile, S.W.A.T. was canceled for about 24 hours before CBS backpedaled and renewed the procedural for a seventh and final season.

    On the comedy front, Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and fan-favorite Ghosts will also be back for the 2023-24 TV season. The network also decided to ask for more Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, renewing both shows for second seasons. 

    Even the new CBS series will be filled with familiar faces. This Is Us alum Justin Hartley comes to CBS in a new thriller series, Tracker. Carrie Preston rejoins the CBS family in her own The Good Wife spin-off, Elsbeth, and Kathy Bates takes on the Matlock moniker in a new spin on the classic '80s detective series (Fun fact: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen is also on board as an executive producer.)

    Of course, we also had to say goodbye to a few shows like True Lies and East New York, but here is everything we know about CBS's upcoming fall lineup.

    Renewed and Returning Shows 

    48 Hours for Season 36
    60 Minutes for Season 56
    The Amazing Race for Season 35
    Blue Bloods for Season 14
    Bob <3 Abishola for Season 4
    CSI: Vegas for Season 3
    The Equalizer for Season 4
    FBI through Season 6
    FBI: International through Season 3
    FBI: Most Wanted through Season 5
    Fire Country for Season 2
    Ghosts for Season 3
    Lingo for Season 2
    NCIS for Season 21

    New Shows  

    Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker
    CBS

    DRAMAS

    Tracker
    Cast: Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell
    Executive Producers: Ben H. Winters, Ken Olin, Justin Hartley, Hilary Weisman Graham 
    Premise: "Colter Shaw is a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family." 

    Elsbeth
    Cast: Carrie Preston
    Executive Producers: Robert King, Michelle King, and Liz Glotzer
    Premise: "After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD."

    Matlock
    Cast: Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, Jason Ritter
    Executive Producers: Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kathy Bates, and Kat Coiro
    Premise: "After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."

    COMEDY

    Poppa's House
    Cast: Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr.
    Executive Producers: Kevin Hench (w, ep), Damon Wayans (w, ep)
    Premise: "Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced "Poppa" has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband."

    CBS Fall TV Weekly Lineup

    (All times Eastern.)

    Mondays on CBS in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: The Neighborhood Season 6
    8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola Season 5
    9 p.m.: NCIS Season 21
    10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3

    Tuesdays on CBS in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: FBI Season 6
    9 p.m.: FBI: International Season 3
    10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted Season 5

    Wednesdays on CBS in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Survivor Season 45
    9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race Season 35

    Thursdays on CBS in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Young Sheldon Season 7
    8:30 p.m.: Ghosts Season 3
    9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd Season 2
    10 p.m.: Elsbeth Season 1

    Fridays on CBS in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: S.W.A.T Season 7
    9 p.m.:  Fire Country Season 2
    10 p.m.: Blue Bloods Season 14

    Saturdays on CBS in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Saturday encores
    9 p.m.: Saturday encores
    10 p.m.: 48 Hours

    Sundays on CBS in fall 2023
    7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
    8 p.m.: Matlock Season 1
    9 p.m.: The Equalizer Season 4
    10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas Season 3

